National Staffing Leader Launches "Spherion Winter Games" to Engage Workforce

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) is inspiring national pride in its workforce this winter through the Spherion Winter Games, a campaign with a mission to boost hiring and retention at Spherion offices across the nation.

The Spherion Winter Games, which launches on January 31, will run for six weeks with the goal of addressing pandemic-related workforce challenges and inspire America's workforce to seek — and stay — at new career opportunities. Spherion is eager to match job seekers with more than 10,000 fulfilling positions available nationwide. Each week of the campaign, Spherion offices will award nine employees gold ($500), silver ($250) and bronze ($100) cash prizes for a total of 54 winners throughout the six-week period. The campaign will wrap-up on March 11 with the announcement of nine grand prize winners the following week, who will be awarded gold ($5,000), silver ($2,500) and bronze ($1,000) cash prizes.

"Now more than ever, people are incredibly selective about the jobs they are willing to take. At Spherion, we've always prided ourselves on offering meaningful, competitive career opportunities," said Rebecca Rogers-Tijerino, president of Spherion Staffing. "We saw an incredible response to our recent Spherion Works Sweepstakes and Get More! Giveaway campaigns. The Spherion Winter Games offers yet another exciting opportunity to reward our employees for their hard work and help our client companies find and retain top talent. Let's go for the gold!"

All Spherion employees active on assignment and in good standing will earn one entry for each week worked during the campaign. At the end of each week, nine prize winners across Spherion's nationwide network of local offices will be selected to receive cash prizes, totaling $15,300 in weekly prizes. At the close of the campaign, nine Grand Prize winners will be selected to win a bronze, silver, or gold-level amount, bringing the campaign's total cash prize purse to nearly $50,000.

With the emergence of even more job opportunities and a growing demand for workers caused by the "Great Resignation," Spherion is dedicated to connecting job seekers with meaningful positions at local client companies across more than 200 offices nationwide.

About Spherion

With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let's Get to Work, Spherion provides workforce solutions to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its more than 200 offices. With recent awards including recognition on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list and being named a top recruiting firm by Forbes, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America's workforce. Backed by the global leader in human resources, Spherion is prepared to provide workforce solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and newly launched Professional IT model to even more job seekers and organizations.

