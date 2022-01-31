NelsonHall Recognizes ADP as a Leader for Cloud-Based HR Transformation Services NEAT Evaluation

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry analyst firm NelsonHall has positioned ADP as a Leader for the North America, Efficiency and Talent/Skills Focused categories in its Cloud-Based HR Transformation Services NEAT 2021 evaluation. Earning high ratings for its ability to meet clients' immediate and future needs, ADP earned recognition for its integrated service and technology approach in its Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions, ADP® Comprehensive Services and ADP® Comprehensive Outsourcing Services.

"We pride ourselves on the trusted expertise and robust data we can provide to our clients"

Industry analyst firm NelsonHall has positioned ADP as a Leader for the North America, Efficiency and Talent/Skills Focused categories in its Cloud-Based HR Transformation Services NEAT 2021 evaluation. (PRNewswire)

The NelsonHall Cloud-Based HR Transformation NEAT is based on rigorous research and analysis of vendor performance in addressing client needs. Vendors are then identified in four categories that include Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators and Major Players. The Efficiency Focused market segment specifically focuses on the vendor's ability to enable greater efficiency in terms of improved processes, lowered cost, and better decision-making, driven by benchmarking, analytics, and automation. The Talent/Skills market segment focuses on vendors' ability in the area of talent and skills management, including personnel development

"Organizations looking for the 'one-stop-shop' where HR and payroll services are bundled with the technology will be attracted to ADP's offerings," said Liz Rennie, principal analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice. "ADP has the advantage of having a service-oriented heritage with deep compliance and knowledge teams to support its solution development."

"We are extremely proud to again be recognized by NelsonHall for our managed services and HR outsourcing solutions," said Debbie Dyson, president of National Account Services at ADP. "We pride ourselves on the trusted expertise and robust data we can provide to our clients and the innovative solutions we design to meet their evolving needs. By serving as their holistic partner, we can better tailor our support and help drive success."

In addition to ADP's strong business continuity and service reputation, the evaluation highlighted ADP® DataCloud with its benchmarks and analytics that power data-driven consulting guidance, support strategic planning services and enhance consulting around HR effectiveness. The 2021 market analysis also recognized ADP's ability to service clients across a large number of languages and an omnichannel approach, including the launch of digital virtual agents. Additional points of recognition included ADP's attention to leveraging intelligent automation within its HR solutions, as well as its solid commitment to innovation supported by leadership vision and a defined roadmap.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering cloud-based HR transformation services. The NEAT tool allows sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations. For more information on ADP's position, please visit here.

ADP's BPO solutions deliver high touch, expert support, and consultative guidance when clients need it across HR, talent, compliance, pay, and benefits administration, serving as a natural extension of their in-house team. For more information, visit here.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2022 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADP, Inc.