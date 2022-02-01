Air Products' Sustainability Success Earns Spot in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the 10th Time Air Products Ranked in the Top 15 Percent Among Industry Competitors for Sustainability Efforts

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) sustainability efforts have earned the Company a spot in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the 10th time.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, published by S&P Global is one of the world's most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on corporate responsibility. The annual ranking showcases the sustainability performance of the world's largest companies in their respective industries. S&P Global assessed over 7,500 companies across over 60 industries this year. To earn a spot in the yearbook, a company must rank within the top 15 percent of companies in its industry for its sustainability efforts.

"Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. It is our growth strategy at Air Products," said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO at Air Products. "We have made tremendous investments to help speed the energy transition and a build a cleaner, more sustainable energy future. We are proud to again be included in S&P's Global Sustainability Yearbook."

Manjit Jus, Managing Director, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global said, "We congratulate Air Products on inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022. Over 7,000 companies were assessed, and this distinction highlights dedication to sustainable business practices."

Inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 is Air Products' latest recognition for its sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts. Recently, it was announced that, for the sixth year in a row, Air Products had earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

In addition, Air Products received the Best Carbon Management Initiative Award from Chemical Week for its innovative net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and the Company was recognized by Barron's as the top climate aligned company in its 2021 Ranking of the Most Sustainable Companies in America. Overall, Barron's ranked Air Products 13th on its 100 Most Sustainable Companies list. Air Products also was awarded a gold medal rating for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency, for the fifth year in a row, and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, published by 3BL Media, for the 10th consecutive year.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts, achievements and sustainability goals, visit Air Products' Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products