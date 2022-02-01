AudioCodes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share

LOD, Israel, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 12.7% year-over-year to $66.1 million ; full 2021 year revenues increased by 12.7% to $248.9 million .

Quarterly service revenues increased by 16.2% year-over-year to $24.4 million ; full 2021 year service revenues increased by 24.4% to $93.8 million .

GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 67.2%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 14.0%;

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $7.3 million , or $0.22 per diluted share; and

- Full 2021 year GAAP net income was $33 .8 million, or $1.00 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results:

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 67.6%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 20.4%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $13 . 4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share; and

- Full 2021 year Non-GAAP net income was $51 .8 million, or $1.50 per diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.3 million for the quarter and $47.3 million for the full year.

AudioCodes repurchased 314,227 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $10.7 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $66.1 million compared to $63.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $58.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues were $248.9 million in 2021 compared to $220.8 million in 2020.

Net income was $7.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $8.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income was $33.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in 2021 compared to $27.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in 2020.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $13.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $15.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $51.8 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in 2021 compared to $46.7 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, in 2020.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey; (v) financial expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $47.3 million for 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities in both periods was impacted by the $12.2 million payment made in December 2021 which was the third and last installment payment pursuant to the royalty buyout agreement.

Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $174.8 million as of December 31, 2021 compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividends during 2021, offset, in part, by cash provided by operating activities.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 which demonstrate exceptional performance for the Company. With year over year growth in annual revenues accelerating from 10.2% in 2020 to 12.7% in 2021, ongoing improved gross margin, stronger competitive positioning, and expansion of our core service offerings, 2021 sets the stage for success in coming years" said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"We executed successfully on our long term strategic plan while pivoting the business towards greater contribution from recurring revenues and Cloud Communications," Mr. Adlersberg continued. "At the heart of our success was our offering and sales of solutions for Microsoft UC, which grew about 20% year over year. Additionally, our contact center business in the quarter grew 12% YoY and more than 15% for the full year. Enterprise contributed nearly 85% of our revenue during the year, growing above 15% in 2021. Our AudioCodes Live managed service performance exceeded our internal expectations, with ARR exiting this year well above our target of $15 million, and more than doubling from a year ago. Our services revenue grew 24.4% year-on-year and accounted for 37.7% of revenues, up from 34.2% a year ago. Additionally, our pipeline continues to expand across core areas of our business, supported by long-term trends of migration of voice infrastructure to the cloud, hybrid work, and enhanced customer engagement and experience (CX) solutions powered by AI."

"While still a small percentage of our revenues, Voice.ai bookings and revenues grew over 100% during the year, eclipsing our projection of $5 million booking for the year. We now project this business should nearly double again in 2022. In the 4th quarter of 2021, we announced the acquisition of Callverso which specializes in development and deployment of state-of-the-art virtual agent solutions for contact center applications. This acquisition further strengthens AudioCodes' ability to help contact centers improve their customer experience while reducing operational costs," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

In November 2021, the Company acquired Callverso, a leading Israeli developer and provider of conversational AI solutions for contact centers. This acquisition is intended to add Callverso's Conversational AI capabilities to AudioCodes portfolio of innovative contact center solutions and Live CX services that already cover high quality voice connectivity, work from home solutions, contextual click-to-call and voice channel integration with chatbots. The Company acquired Callverso for cash plus an earn-out arrangement based on attaining certain sales targets over the next three years.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company acquired 314,227 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $10.7 million.

In December 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through June 19, 2022.

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 18 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.8 million. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on February 15, 2022.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands









December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,423

$ 40,934 Restricted cash 5,100

5,100 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 220

84,817 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 669

449 Trade receivables, net 48,956

34,518 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,197

8,631 Inventories 23,988

29,193 Total current assets 167,553

203,642







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 94

$ 94 Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest 89,307

54,895 Deferred tax assets 8,812

12,081 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,457

25,430 Severance pay funds 22,724

20,597 Total long-term assets 137,394

113,097







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,394

4,593







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 39,930

36,791







Total assets $ 349,271

$ 358,123







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ -

$ 1,200 Trade payables 7,863

6,984 Other payables and accrued expenses 38,350

28,531 IIA settlement liability -

11,684 Deferred revenues 41,591

37,182 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,139

9,178 Total current liabilities 95,943

94,759







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 22,895

$ 21,830 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 13,544

12,243 Long-term operating lease liabilities 11,391

19,436 Total long-term liabilities 47,830

53,509







Total shareholders' equity 205,498

209,855 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 349,271

$ 358,123



AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 155,089

$ 145,332

$ 41,666

$ 37,644 Services 93,831

75,442

24,433

21,022 Total Revenues 248,920

220,774

66,099

58,666 Cost of revenues:













Products 52,750

54,384

14,305

12,071 Services 25,279

16,574

7,357

4,735 Total Cost of revenues 78,029

70,958

21,662

16,806 Gross profit 170,891

149,816

44,437

41,860 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 53,396

46,072

14,452

12,528 Selling and marketing 62,057

51,217

16,597

13,110 General and administrative 15,914

14,177

4,117

4,104 Total operating expenses 131,367

111,466

35,166

29,742 Operating income 39,524

38,350

9,271

12,118 Financial income (loss), net 123

(1,703)

(976)

(2,661) Income before taxes on income 39,647

36,647

8,295

9,457 Taxes on income, net (5,896)

(9,399)

(1,040)

(1,076) Net income $ 33,751

$ 27,248

$ 7,255

$ 8,381 Basic net earnings per share $ 1.03

$ 0.87

$ 0.22

$ 0.25 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.00

$ 0.83

$ 0.22

$ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 32,703

31,440

32,445

32,907 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 33,846

32,916

33,555

34,210



















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 33,751

$ 27,248

$ 7,255

$ 8,381 GAAP net earnings per share $ 1.00

$ 0.83

$ 0.22

$ 0.24 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 411

181

134

24 Amortization expenses (2) 340

272

136

68

751

453

270

92 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,772

1,535

754

771 Deferred payments expenses (3) 70

-

70

-

2,842

1,535

824

771 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 6,170

3,635

1,924

967 Amortization expenses (2) 18

60

8

15 Deferred payments expenses (3) 70

-

70

-

6,258

3,695

2,002

982 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 4,811

3,420

1,525

1,436 Other Income (4) (382)

-

(382)

-

4,429

3,420

1,143

1,436 Financial expenses:













Exchange rate differences (5) 294

1,973

1,238

2,844















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (6) 3,463

8,398

700

720 Non-GAAP net income $ 51,788

$ 46,722

$ 13,432

$ 15,226 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 1.50

$ 1.41

$ 0.39

$ 0.44 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

(in thousands) 34,432

33,254

34,183

34,682





















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4) Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey.

(5) Financial expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(6) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.



AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended

Three months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income

$ 33,751

$ 27,248

$ 7,255

$ 8,381

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,432

2,268

686

587

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net

1,589

172

348

134

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(1,062)

290

(354)

(133)

Share-based compensation expenses

14,164

8,771

4,337

3,198

Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

3,406

8,329

677

692

Increase (decrease) in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of loans, marketable securities and bank deposits

54

(26)

85

(7)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

7,445

7,913

1,740

2,193

Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities

(7,556)

(6,717)

689

789

Changes in IIA settlement liability, net

(11,684)

(9,815)

(11,860)

(10,086)

Increase in trade receivables, net

(14,438)

(7,017)

(8,686)

(3,364)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(1,221)

(1,516(

(261)

233

Decrease (increase) in inventories

4,504

(1,525)

(244)

929

Increase in trade payables

879

356

2,659

390

Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

9,601

3,839

6,172

4,143

Increase in deferred revenues

5,480

5,906

1,010

2,008

Net cash provided by operating activities

47,344

38,476

4,253

10,087

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Investment in short-term deposits

-

(84,000)

-

(75)

Proceeds from short-term deposits

84,597

599

143

-

Proceeds from long-term deposits

-

600

-

375

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

3,240

-

2,187

-

Purchase of marketable securities

(43,808)

(54,977)

(2,714)

(27,313(

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

2,571

-

-

-

Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary

(2,804)

-

(2,804)

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,174)

(1,530)

(231)

(418)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

42,622

(139,308)

(3,419)

(27,431)













































AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(41,849)

-

(10,650)

- Repayment of bank loans

(1,200)

(2,497)

(300)

(632) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(10,865)

(8,442)

-

(855) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net

-

85,426

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants

2,437

2,606

1,091

1,230 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(51,477)

77,093

(9,859)

(257)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

38,489

(23,739)

(9,025)

(17,601) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

46,034

69,773

93,548

63,635 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 84,523

$ 46,034

$ 84,523

$ 46,034





















