AutoGrid Ranked#1 DERMS Vendor by Guidehouse

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoGrid Systems, today announced that Guidehouse Insights, a leading independent research firm, has given AutoGrid the #1 ranking for its 2022 DERMS Leaderboard. Published this week, the report assesses the strategy and execution of 13 vendors for distributed energy resources and grid management.

The top DERMS Leaderboard ranking is a shared honor with Schneider Electric, an AutoGrid partner and strategic investor. Recognizing the power of integrated offering with our partner Schneider Electric, Guidehouse noted: "The global presence and ADMS experience of Schneider Electric coupled with the extensive DERMS and flexibility expertise of AutoGrid helped the combined DERMS offering to secure the top spot in this iteration of the leaderboard."

With this latest distinction from Guidehouse (operating as Navigant prior to 2021), AutoGrid has now achieved number #1 rankings across all both flexibility management categories: distributed energy resources management system (DERMS), and virtual power plants (VPP). AutoGrid was named the #1 VPP platform provider in 2020, and has been consistently a leader in Guidehouse/Navigant rankings in the flexibility management categories for at least 5-years.

Guidehouse recognized successful use cases of AutoGrid's FlexTM platform integrated with Schneider's EcoStrucxure suite, forming an enhanced DERMS solution that is unparalleled in the marketplace. Solution features include network modeling, situational awareness, operations and planning, grid constraint management, economic constraint management and optimization, DER forecasting, and post-dispatch analytics. When deployed the integrated solution offers real time visibility and control across all behind-the-meter and utility scale assets including thermostats, water heaters, building controls, gensets, energy storage, solar PV, wind, and EVSEs.

The AutoGrid's FlexTM platform, which includes AutoGrid DERMSTM, AutoGrid DROMSTM, and AutoGrid VPPTM is the only solution in the world capable of supporting all DR and DER assets, across all customer segments, utilities and third-party energy services providers at scale, ranging from household aggregations to large-scale industrial loads.

"We thank Guidehouse for this recognition which is due to the dedication and hardwork of our talented team working closely with our partner Schneider Electric. 2021 was a watershed year for AutoGrid where we demonstrated 150%+ year-over-year bookings growth while addressing systemic grid issues. Our comprehensive platform helped orchestrate millions of distributed assets delivering over 6,000 MW of capacity and 37,000 MWh of energy at critical times in 15-countries," said Dr. Amit Narayan, AutoGrid founder and CEO. "Through our comprehensive SaaS platform and new turnkey virtual power plant we will continue to smooth the complexities of energy transition and drive value for our customers worldwide."

Founded in 2010, with the mission of accelerating access to sustainable energy in order to combat climate change. AutoGrid's AI-driven software makes electric vehicles, batteries, roof-top solar, utility-scale wind and other distributed energy resources (DERs) smarter. By enabling prediction, optimization, and real-time control of millions of energy assets at an unprecedented scale, AutoGrid is making the vision of a decentralized, decarbonized, and democratized new energy world a reality. With over a decade of pioneering experience across the globe, AutoGrid offers fleet owners, energy-as-a-service companies, renewable project developers, utilities, and electricity retailers the ability to build, own, operate, and participate in intelligent and scalable Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) enabling them to disrupt the dependency on fossil-fuel based energy. AutoGrid Flex platform is managing over 6,000 MW of VPPs in 15 countries.

