FARMER JOHN PARTNERS WITH COCKTAIL CREATOR AND BARTENDER SAEED "HAWK" HOUSE TO PROVIDE FANS WITH MUCH-NEEDED "HAIR OF THE (HOT) DOG" AFTER THE BIG GAME On Monday, February 14, Los Angeles Locals Can Receive a Complimentary, Over-the-Top Bloody Mary Complete with a Farmer John Beef Frank and Bacon at an Exclusive Pop-Up Event at Break Up Bar at Severance on Melrose Avenue

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no denying that sports fans might need a little help recovering the day after the Big Game – as we're all familiar with the record number of people who play hooky the next day. As a leader of the (hot dog) pack, Farmer John is setting out to recharge Angelenos' by supplying the ultimate remedy – a little "Hair of the (Hot) Dog." The California brand teamed up with L.A.-based neighbor, cocktail creator, and bartender Saeed "Hawk" House to concoct a mouthwatering, over-the-top Bloody Mary recipe to be enjoyed the morning after the game. This high-protein Bloody Mary promises to quell those gnarly side effects and help get you back on your feet.

Farmer John partnered with cocktail creator and bartender Saeed “Hawk” House to create Hawks’ Hair of the (Hot) Dog Bloody Mary that features tequila or vodka, a curated Bloody Mary mix, and a variety of garnishes, including a beef frank, crispy bacon, pepperoncini, pickle-stuffed olives, a celery stick, lemon and lime wedges, and Tajin to decorate the rim. (PRNewswire)

The eye-catching Bloody Mary recipe features the beloved staple ingredients of the classic drink, but with a meaty twist – perched atop is a Farmer John Beef Frank alongside a variety of craveable fixins ranging from crispy bacon and tangy pepperoncini to pickle-stuffed olives and lemon and lime wedges.

We can all agree that bacon makes everything better, regardless of the occasion, so Farmer John couldn't help but collaborate with House on another signature cocktail with its Premium Classic Cut Bacon as the star. The Farmer John Old Fashioned brings a unique and savory twist to the classic, featuring bacon-infused whiskey, maple syrup, and bitters with savory bacon and a zesty orange peel garnish.

"Making cocktails is all about having fun and testing your creativity. I've enjoyed Farmer John products my whole life, so I jumped at the chance to collaborate on these cocktails," said House. "Whether we're talking hot dogs or bacon, Farmer John's high-quality, delicious products make every dish a knock-out. I'm excited to share these over-the-top creations."

Since misery loves company, Farmer John is also teaming up with Break Up Bar at Severance on Melrose Avenue for a one-day-only pop-up at its Anti-Valentine's Day themed event to aid hangovers and broken hearts. Fans can buy tickets at www.severancela.com/FarmerJohnBrunch. Ticketed guests will receive admission to the brunch event from 11:00AM-3:00PM PST along with a complimentary Hawk's Hair of the (Hot) Dog Bloody Mary, if they are 21 or older. There will also be a special Break Up Bar brunch menu, including a wide array of a la carte food and beverages, where attendees can also enjoy exclusive dishes featuring Farmer John's flavor-packed bacon, sausage, and ham products.

As a brand that is committed to celebrating its California heritage and supporting its community, Farmer John will also be popping up at a variety of local sports events. Look for free meals at the brand's food truck, ticket giveaways, exclusive contests, and interactive promotions. Farmer John is also the proud sponsor of the new paint scheme that Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield car for Stewart-Haas Racing, will sport in the NASCAR Cup Series' preseason exhibition race, The Clash, at the L.A. Coliseum on February 6. Additionally, the brand is excited to sponsor the 22nd Annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge at Pepperdine University on Saturday, February 12.

"Farmer John has always been committed to supplying a variety of delicious products and recipe options to eat on game-day, the morning after, or, frankly, any time of week. We're excited to add two more fan-favorite recipes to game-day rituals and can't wait for local Angelenos' to try them at our pop-up event." said Michael Merritt, senior director of brand marketing for Farmer John at Smithfield Foods.

Fans can recreate these new recipes at home and share their masterpieces on social using the hashtag #HAIROFTHEHOTDOG. For more recipe inspiration and to find Farmer John products near you, follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA), or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA), or visit www.farmerjohn.com.

Farmer John encourages drinking responsibly.

About Farmer John

Based in California since 1931, Farmer John has pioneered a revolution in the supply of local flavorful meats. The journey began with Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty curing and selling pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores and continues today with staples like breakfast sausage and hot dogs. This longstanding Southern California brand remains committed to crafting the highest quality meats full of freshness and flavor. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.farmerjohn.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA). Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made Smithfield one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

