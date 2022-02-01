FleishmanHillard Unveils Culture Unit to Keep Pulse on Global Consumer Behaviors and Insights

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the launch of the Culture Unit, a team within the Brand Marketing practice dedicated to analyzing consumer behavioral trends and insights. The information is then used to counsel clients on how to position a brand, product or organization in relation to any defined profiles.

The Culture Unit will also fuel strategic agency partnerships to help clients authentically engage with key audiences and enable the communities they serve. The agency's new partnership with the Unstereotype Alliance, convened by UN Women, is a platform that seeks to end harmful stereotypes in all communications and advertising.

"For a long time, agencies have been versed in mitigating risk for clients through the typical lens of product and retail issues, or employee and customer engagement," said Lauren Winter, FleishmanHillard's global managing director of consumer culture, and Culture Unit lead. "We're in an era of people power where the normal expectations of businesses and brands are so much more than they've ever been. The Culture Unit has been created to not only help clients mitigate risks in the cultural sphere, but to actually say and do something brave to build reputation. Partnerships such as the Unstereotype Alliance allow us to do this authentically. Creating an inclusive experience starts with the language we use, and this partnership will arm our employees with the tools and education to progress this positive force for change."

This progressive partnership will further enhance FleishmanHillard's extensive training program with UN-accredited training modules for employees at a strategic level, as well as providing exclusive access to industry-leading research, global resources and experts to lead tangible change. FleishmanHillard will also contribute its industry expertise towards the advancement of the Alliance's objectives and become an active member in driving the mission and achieving gender equality.

Claire Barnett, UN Women UK Executive Director, said, "We're delighted to welcome FleishmanHillard into the UK Chapter of the Unstereotype Alliance. They join a growing coalition of allies and businesses committed to diverse and inclusive advertising and marketing communications in order to create a more equal world. We have big plans for 2022 and welcome FleishmanHillard's deep expertise in both public relations and marketing to help us make industry-wide change."

The newly launched Culture Unit consists of global cultural strategists working in behavioral change, looking at fringe culture to enable clients to be ready for what's happening today and coming tomorrow. Acting as a springboard between the data and creative, the Unit will work across FleishmanHillard's top 200 clients offering below-the-line cultural insights that lead to braver and community-changing campaigns.

