InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable Hair Accessory for Ponytails (PHO-2868)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive, easy to use, hair accessory, to cover your tail," said the inventor, from Phoenix, Arizona. "So, I invented the TAIL CUFF. My design simplifies the hairstyling routine, for anyone with long hair."

The invention provides a decorative way to alter the look of a standard ponytail hairstyle, in six seconds. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hair accessories. It also saves time, while styling hair. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design, that is easy to use, on any ponytail holder, so it is ideal for ponytailed people of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in many design and color variations, as well as sizes. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2868, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

