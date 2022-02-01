Kyte Launches On-Demand Car Delivery Service to Jersey City

Jersey City visitors and residents can now get on-demand cars delivered right to their door.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte , the company that brings cars to people's doorsteps, launches this Friday, February 4 in Jersey City. Now operating in 12 cities, customers can get a car delivered on-demand for a day, week or longer, in Jersey City and surrounding areas — including Hoboken, Greenville, West Side, Journal Square, Union City, Gutenberg, Fairview, Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Historic Downtown and the Heights.

Kyte offers on-demand car delivery to customers, effectively bypassing the inconveniences of long in-person lines and paperwork associated with traditional car rental services, the inconsistencies of peer-to-peer car sharing services, and the inflexibility and long commitments of traditional car leases.

How it Works

Users can get started by choosing a specific time and location for their vehicle delivery and return through the Kyte app or website. Once booked, the company dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the time requested. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the vehicle from the customer at the requested time and location.

"Adding to the success of our Brooklyn and Manhattan launches, we are looking forward to crossing the Hudson and begin offering Kyte to the people of New Jersey" said Spencer Smith, Launch Manager at Kyte.

To transform current personal mobility options, Kyte provides travelers with better access to fewer cars. The company's operating model allows for higher utilization rates and more efficiencies than the traditional rental car model of maintaining and rebalancing a distributed fleet across the city. Cars are parked at affordable "dark parking" lots and moved to customers when they need them.

Customers can skip the lengthy processes that traditional car rental agencies typically require while also avoiding rideshares and peer-to-peer carshare platforms, which often lack comprehensive quality checks on sanitization and vehicle maintenance and a consistent, reliable experience. Kyte's on-demand service provides a quick, seamless experience that allows customers to enjoy all the conveniences of owning a car without the drawbacks of parking, maintenance and vehicle depreciation.

Kyte is offering a $20 discount for new customers in Jersey City. First-time users can apply promo code GARDENSTATE20 at checkout on drivekyte.com (valid until 2/28).

ABOUT KYTE

Kyte aims to give people better access to fewer cars and replace car ownership by offering access to cars on demand. Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk, Ludwig Schoenack, and Francesco Wiedemann and is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Munich, Germany. Learn more at www.drivekyte.com .

