Leaf Home™ Kicks Off the New Year with Four Office Openings, New Markets

Leaf Home, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, opened four new offices in January across its LeafFilter Gutter Protection and Leaf Home Safety Solutions brands.

Leaf Home aims to deliver innovative, quality products and exceptional service to customers across the U.S. and Canada looking to make upgrades inside and outside the home. With over 150 locations, the company's experienced, local specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through LeafFilter, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™.

"Our growth strategy is to more efficiently serve in markets where we've seen success and to venture into new territories where we can delight new customers," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "We're looking forward to bringing our gutter and safety solutions to even more homeowners across Texas, Florida, and New Mexico."

LeafFilter Enters New Market, Grows in Texas

As the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry, LeafFilter added three new offices in January, bringing its total count to 122 locations. Its Albuquerque, New Mexico, office marks the company's first location in that state. With additional expansions in Beaumont and Corpus Christi, Texas, the company is looking forward to offering the best gutter protection on the market to ensure customer homes are safely protected.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood in the U.S. or Canada, and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions Adds Second Florida Location

Leaf Home Safety Solutions, which enables homeowners to access every room and level of their homes with ease and confidence, has added a location in the Tampa area. Its 16th office in the nation and second in the state, the brand understands the importance of accessibility solutions, especially in Florida, where more than 21% of the population is 65 or older.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for stressful, full-scale renovation. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months. Visit the website and schedule a free estimate to learn more and see if Leaf Home Safety Solutions serves your neighborhood.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

