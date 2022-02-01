M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"MDC delivered another quarter of strong operating results in the fourth quarter of 2021, posting double digit year-over-year increases to both home sale revenues and earnings per share," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry A. Mizel. "The fourth quarter also capped an outstanding year for MDC, as we eclipsed the $5 billion mark for home sale revenues and increased our fully diluted earnings per share by over 50% as compared to the previous year. With a record $4.3 billion backlog to end the year and an improving margin profile, we believe we are in a great position to improve on these results in 2022."

Mr. Mizel continued, "The housing industry continues to see healthy demand and pricing power in many markets across the country, driven by strong local economies, rising incomes and favorable demographics. Equally important has been the ongoing lack of existing home supply which has fueled the need for new home construction. We believe these market dynamics will persist for the foreseeable future, creating a favorable fundamental backdrop for our industry and particularly for MDC."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "We made further improvements to our capital structure in the fourth quarter by retiring the remaining $126 million of our 5.500% senior notes due in 2024. Our leverage ratios remain below the industry average, and our credit ratings are among the best in the industry. This financial strength provides us with a cost of capital advantage over many of our peers and allows us to pay the industry-leading annualized dividend of $2.00 per share. It also allows us to better manage our business through a homebuilding cycle, which has been a long-standing hallmark of MDC's strategy."

"Order activity stayed above normal seasonal levels during the quarter as our monthly absorption rate came in at 4.5 sales per community," said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The solid demand trends were evident across our geographic footprint, with each of our homebuilding regions posting an absorption rate above third quarter levels. These order results are a testament to the health of the housing market as well as to our dual strategy of adhering to a build-to-order operating model and focusing on the more affordable segments of the market. We believe these demand drivers will continue into the new year, positioning our company for growth in 2022."

2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Fourth Quarter

• Home sale revenues increased 22% to $1.44 billion from $1.18 billion

• Unit deliveries up 4% to 2,663

• Average selling price of deliveries up 17% to $539,000 • Homebuilding pretax income increased 36% to $193.5 million from $142.3 million

• Gross margin from home sales increased 150 basis points to 23.5% from 22.0%

• Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") improved by 90 basis points to 9.1%

• Loss on debt retirement of $11.4 million in the current quarter. • Net income of $162.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, up 10% from $147.5 million or $2.03 per diluted share

• Effective tax rate of 22.2% vs. 13.9% • Dollar value of net new orders increased 9% to $1.43 billion from $1.32 billion

• Monthly sales absorption rate of 4.5 vs. 4.7 in prior period quarter

• Average selling price of net orders up 12%

2021 Full Year Highlights and Comparisons to 2020 Full Year

• Home sale revenues increased 36% to $5.10 billion from $3.77 billion

• Unit deliveries up 22% to 9,982 • Homebuilding pretax income increased 74% to $659.7 million from $378.5 million

• Gross margin from home sales of 23.1% vs. 20.8%

• SG&A rate improved to 9.7% vs. 10.7%

• Loss on debt retirement of $23.6 million in the current year • Financial services pretax income increased 16% to $92.0 million from $79.0 million • Net income of $573.7 million, or $7.83 per diluted share, up 56% from $367.6 million or $5.17 per diluted share

• Effective tax rate of 23.7% vs. 19.7% • Dollar value of net new orders increased 11% to $6.04 billion from $5.46 billion

2022 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1

• Backlog dollar value at December 31, 2021 up 32% year-over-year to $4.30 billion

• Backlog units up 15% to 7,640 • Lots controlled of 38,080 at December 31, 2021, up 29% year-over-year • Projected home deliveries for the 2022 first quarter between 2,000 and 2,300

• Projected average selling price for 2022 first quarter unit deliveries between $550,000 and $560,000

• Projected gross margin from home sales for the 2022 first quarter of approximately 25% (assuming no impairments or warranty adjustments) • Projected full year 2022 home deliveries between 10,500 and 11,000 assuming no improvements in our average sale-to-close cycle time from those experienced during the fourth quarter of 2021 • Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on January 24, 2022, up 35% from the prior year (after adjusting for 8% stock dividend in March 2021)

• Consistent record of stable or increasing dividends for more than 25 years

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 220,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin and Albuquerque. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,435,124

$ 1,180,987

$ 5,102,456

$ 3,765,379 Home cost of sales (1,096,946)

(921,060)

(3,924,093)

(2,982,668) Inventory impairments (1,600)

—

(1,600)

— Total cost of sales (1,098,546)

(921,060)

(3,925,693)

(2,982,668) Gross profit 336,578

259,927

1,176,763

782,711 Selling, general and administrative expenses (130,023)

(117,949)

(493,993)

(403,218) Loss on debt retirement (11,421)

—

(23,571)

— Interest and other income 981

868

5,965

4,233 Other expense (2,595)

(569)

(5,476)

(5,209) Homebuilding pretax income 193,520

142,277

659,688

378,517















Financial Services:













Revenues 30,767

44,179

152,212

135,832 Expenses (16,555)

(16,064)

(64,477)

(52,465) Other income (expense), net 1,416

902

4,271

(4,372) Financial services pretax income 15,628

29,017

92,006

78,995















Income before income taxes 209,148

171,294

751,694

457,512 Provision for income taxes (46,487)

(23,806)

(178,037)

(89,930) Net income $ 162,661

$ 147,488

$ 573,657

$ 367,582















Comprehensive income $ 162,661

$ 147,488

$ 573,657

$ 367,582















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.30

$ 2.11

$ 8.13

$ 5.33 Diluted $ 2.21

$ 2.03

$ 7.83

$ 5.17















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 70,303,149

69,581,552

70,174,281

68,531,856 Diluted 73,110,624

72,170,707

72,854,601

70,676,581















Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.37

$ 1.67

$ 1.29

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020









(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 485,839

$ 411,362 Restricted cash 12,799

15,343 Trade and other receivables 98,580

72,466 Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,917,616

1,486,587 Land and land under development 1,843,235

1,345,643 Total inventories 3,760,851

2,832,230 Property and equipment, net 60,561

61,880 Deferred tax asset, net 17,942

11,454 Prepaids and other assets 106,562

101,685 Total homebuilding assets 4,543,134

3,506,420 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 104,821

77,267 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 282,529

232,556 Other assets 33,044

48,677 Total financial services assets 420,394

358,500 Total Assets $ 4,963,528

$ 3,864,920 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 149,488

$ 98,862 Accrued and other liabilities 370,910

300,735 Revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Senior notes, net 1,481,781

1,037,391 Total homebuilding liabilities 2,012,179

1,446,988 Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 97,903

95,630 Mortgage repurchase facility 256,300

202,390 Total financial services liabilities 354,203

298,020 Total Liabilities 2,366,382

1,745,008 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 70,668,093 and 64,851,126 issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 707

649 Additional paid-in-capital 1,709,276

1,407,597 Retained earnings 887,163

711,666 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,597,146

2,119,912 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,963,528

$ 3,864,920

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 162,661

$ 147,488

$ 573,657

$ 367,582 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 12,823

11,526

39,655

30,062 Depreciation and amortization 7,736

8,285

31,666

27,166 Inventory impairments 1,600

—

1,600

— Net (gain) loss on marketable equity securities —

—

—

8,285 Gain on sale of other assets —

—

(2,014)

— Loss on retirement of debt 11,421

—

23,571

— Deferred income tax expense (1,641)

2,195

(6,488)

10,688 Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables 30,195

4,697

(25,334)

(12,815) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net (33,608)

(72,050)

(49,973)

(35,535) Housing completed or under construction 29,179

(62,613)

(431,926)

(449,882) Land and land under development (378,602)

(123,742)

(497,364)

(15,032) Prepaids and other assets (1,374)

(24,618)

8,545

(44,932) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 38,142

56,295

126,415

91,318 Net cash used in operating activities (121,468)

(52,537)

(207,990)

(23,095)















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities —

—

—

(10,804) Sales of marketable securities —

—

—

59,266 Proceeds from sale of other assets —

—

2,014

— Purchases of property and equipment (6,665)

(5,892)

(29,693)

(26,777) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,665)

(5,892)

(27,679)

21,685















Financing Activities:













Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net 40,506

71,529

53,910

52,774 Payments on homebuilding line of credit, net —

—

—

(5,000) Payments of senior notes (140,557)

—

(276,951)

(250,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes —

—

694,662

298,050 Dividend payments (35,340)

(25,952)

(118,529)

(89,008) Payments of deferred debt issuance costs —

(4,471)

(1,720)

(4,471) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net (663)

(1,149)

(16,216)

28,825 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (136,054)

39,957

335,156

31,170















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (264,187)

(18,472)

99,487

29,760 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 867,646

522,444

503,972

474,212 End of period $ 603,459

$ 503,972

$ 603,459

$ 503,972















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 485,839

$ 411,362

$ 485,839

$ 411,362 Restricted cash 12,799

15,343

12,799

15,343 Financial Services:













Cash and cash equivalents 104,821

77,267

104,821

77,267 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 603,459

$ 503,972

$ 603,459

$ 503,972

New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,408

$ 770,695

$ 547.4

1,389

$ 658,307

$ 473.9

1 %

17 %

16 % Mountain 781

462,807

592.6

810

407,160

502.7

(4) %

14 %

18 % East 474

201,622

425.4

365

115,520

316.5

30 %

75 %

34 % Total 2,663

$ 1,435,124

$ 538.9

2,564

$ 1,180,987

$ 460.6

4 %

22 %

17 %





Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020



% Change

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 5,732

$ 2,964,766

$ 517.2

4,412

$ 2,106,241

$ 477.4

30 %

41 %

8 % Mountain 2,770

1,567,198

565.8

2,530

1,293,779

511.4

9 %

21 %

11 % East 1,480

570,492

385.5

1,216

365,359

300.5

22 %

56 %

28 % Total 9,982

$ 5,102,456

$ 511.2

8,158

$ 3,765,379

$ 461.6

22 %

36 %

11 %

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,424

$ 776,984

$ 545.6

4.70

1,453

$ 712,792

$ 490.6

4.75

(2) %

9 %

11 %

(1) % Mountain 704

431,931

613.5

4.27

835

448,908

537.6

4.66

(16) %

(4) %

14 %

(8) % East 517

225,834

436.8

4.31

420

153,650

365.8

4.41

23 %

47 %

19 %

(2) % Total 2,645

$ 1,434,749

$ 542.4

4.50

2,708

$ 1,315,350

$ 485.7

4.66

(2) %

9 %

12 %

(3) %





Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate *

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 6,238

$ 3,417,437

$ 547.8

5.25

6,099

$ 3,078,584

$ 504.8

5.29

2 %

11 %

9 %

(1) % Mountain 2,926

1,831,755

626.0

4.33

3,337

1,818,833

545.1

4.46

(12) %

1 %

15 %

(3) % East 1,803

789,810

438.1

4.05

1,576

562,419

356.9

4.27

14 %

40 %

23 %

(5) % Total 10,967

$ 6,039,002

$ 550.7

4.75

11,012

$ 5,459,836

$ 495.8

4.85

— %

11 %

11 %

(2) %

*Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions















Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change West 96

103

(7) %

101

102

(1) %

99

96

3 % Mountain 54

60

(10) %

55

60

(8) %

56

62

(10) % East 37

31

19 %

40

32

26 %

37

31

19 % Total 187

194

(4) %

196

194

1 %

192

189

2 %

Backlog



December 31,

2021

2020

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,216

$ 2,328,949

$ 552.4

3,710

$ 1,831,205

$ 493.6

14 %

27 %

12 % Mountain 2,174

1,402,052

644.9

2,018

1,090,557

540.4

8 %

29 %

19 % East 1,250

567,695

454.2

927

341,439

368.3

35 %

66 %

23 % Total 7,640

$ 4,298,696

$ 562.7

6,655

$ 3,263,201

$ 490.3

15 %

32 %

15 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



December 31,

%

2021

2020

Change Unsold:









Completed 25

48

(48) % Under construction 312

131

138 % Total unsold started homes 337

179

88 % Sold homes under construction or completed 6,379

4,797

33 % Model homes under construction or completed 479

498

(4) % Total homes completed or under construction 7,195

5,474

31 %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Lots

Owned

Lots

Optioned

Total

Lots

Owned

Lots

Optioned

Total

Total %

Change West 15,968

4,534

20,502

12,335

3,460

15,795

30 % Mountain 6,660

4,171

10,831

6,279

2,591

8,870

22 % East 4,304

2,443

6,747

2,868

1,936

4,804

40 % Total 26,932

11,148

38,080

21,482

7,987

29,469

29 %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

























(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 66,986



$ 53,232



$ 13,754

$ 246,042



$ 184,720



$ 61,322 General and administrative expenses as a

percentage of home sale revenues

4.7 %



4.5 %

20 bps



4.8 %



4.9 %

-10 bps Marketing expenses $ 26,240



$ 26,275



$ (35)

$ 104,435



$ 95,103



$ 9,332 Marketing expenses as a percentage of home

sale revenues

1.8 %



2.2 %

-40 bps



2.0 %



2.5 %

-50 bps Commissions expenses $ 36,797



$ 38,442



$ (1,645)

$ 143,516



$ 123,395



$ 20,121 Commissions expenses as a percentage of home

sale revenues

2.6 %



3.3 %

-70 bps



2.8 %



3.3 %

-50 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 130,023



$ 117,949



$ 12,074

$ 493,993



$ 403,218



$ 90,775 Total selling, general and administrative

expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

9.1 %



10.0 %

-90 bps



9.7 %



10.7 %

-100 bps

















































Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 18,651

$ 14,849

$ 72,500

$ 61,276 Less: Interest capitalized (18,651)

(14,849)

(72,500)

(61,276) Homebuilding interest expensed $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 57,435

$ 55,217

$ 52,777

$ 55,310 Plus: Interest capitalized during period 18,651

14,849

72,500

61,276 Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (18,032)

(17,289)

(67,223)

(63,809) Interest capitalized, end of period $ 58,054

$ 52,777

$ 58,054

$ 52,777

