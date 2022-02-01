Open Sky Group and Dotcom Distribution Manage Large Scale Supply Chain Transformation

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder's end-to-end supply chain solutions, announce the completion of the first phase of Dotcom Distribution's e-commerce and multi-channel digital supply chain transformation. Dotcom Distribution (Dotcom), a third-party logistics provider specializing in serving high-touch beauty, fashion, electronics, and select retail brands, partnered with Open Sky Group to implement Blue Yonder's warehouse management and labor management solutions, as well as Optricity's Opti-Slot DC™ (OptiSlot) slotting optimization. A next-phase implementation will be Blue Yonder's workforce management solution. The combined solutions will transform Dotcom's operations across multiple facilities for greater visibility, increased productivity, improved scheduling, and overall increased operational optimization, resulting in cost-effective, high-velocity fulfillment services for its customers.

Dotcom provides e-commerce, B2B and multi-channel order fulfillment services, along with a host of additional value-added logistics services to some of the world's fastest growing brands. Open Sky Group is the systems integrator managing the project, software design and implementation and working collaboratively with the Dotcom team and other partners including Optricity and Blue Yonder.

"We are proud of the reputation Dotcom has earned over the last 22 years for providing high-growth retail brands with flexible, customizable logistics and shipping solutions, and it's with an eye on the next 22+ years that we make this investment," says Maria Haggerty, CEO of Dotcom Distribution. "This is the foundation of our modernized infrastructure and will make it possible for us to onboard new technology, automation systems and additional facilities.

Our goal was to find supply chain software that could help us make a leap forward in our order fulfillment and customer service and, even more importantly, manage and empower our workforce and productivity and incentive programs. At a time when attracting and retaining skilled labor is more difficult and more important than ever, empowering our warehouse associates to have autonomy over their own schedules is paramount, as is giving our supervisors and management greater insight into employee productivity, retention, forecasting and scheduling."

After researching leading supply chain software providers, Dotcom chose Blue Yonder for its strong labor management and logistics solutions. Open Sky Group was selected to implement and help manage the project because of its impressive rapid implementation methodology and successful track record, thorough understanding of the 3PL business environment and its approach to process improvement.

"A distribution transformation project of this magnitude requires precise planning and coordination. Together with Dotcom, we have an incredible team that is unleashing the power of Blue Yonder's solution through our methodology of disciplined agility and no-modifications approach," says Alan Prillaman, VP of Client Services for Open Sky Group. "The combination of these software solutions is bringing greater visibility, productivity and optimization to Dotcom operations."

"By implementing our warehouse management and labor management solutions, Dotcom is poised to meet the logistics and fulfillment needs and raised e-commerce expectations of fast-growing retail brands, which in turn will help them better respond to consumer demands. Once fully implemented, workforce management will help them reduce turnover and achieve higher levels of productivity with their workforce. With partners like Open Sky Group, that thoroughly understand our solutions and how to best implement and leverage them, our customers are able to rapidly scale and accelerate time to value," said Terry Turner, President, North America, Blue Yonder.

"Optricity is pleased to team with Blue Yonder and longtime partner, Open Sky Group, to deliver a powerful, integrated solution for the Dotcom Distribution operations ecosystem," says Sheila M. Benny, President of Optricity. "The Dotcom leadership's commitment to improving operations through warehousing technology has required vision and dedication. Optricity is proud to be part of this technology trifecta, accelerating product movement on Dotcom's journey toward the intelligent, 'Self-Healing Warehouse™' to advance their customer experience."

