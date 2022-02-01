Perricone MD Introduces the Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative and clinically-proven skincare brand Perricone MD, announces the launch of the Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask. Joining the cult-classic Cold Plasma Plus+ Collection, this innovative, two-piece sheet mask conforms and holds to the contours of the face to deliver the most visible signs of healthy, youthful-looking skin faster than ever before.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask

The Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask immediately leaves skin feeling renewed and rejuvenated. It's clinically proven to deliver visible significant improvement in fine lines and wrinkles, sagging skin, uneven tone, enlarged pores, and dullness in only 6 days*. This multi-tasking mask utilizes Perricone MD's proprietary liquid crystal delivery system for faster and deeper penetration of key ingredients into the skin's surface.

Vitamin C Ester, copper tripeptide, and phospholipids work together to reduce dullness, uneven texture, uneven tone, discoloration, and loss of firmness. Unlike traditional vitamin C, Vitamin C Ester is fat-soluble and easily absorbable for maximum antioxidant benefits resulting in a brighter, smoother appearance. Copper tripeptide is a naturally occurring complex of three amino acids that helps repair dry skin for firmer, younger-looking complexion. Phospholipids help keep skin hydrated by replenishing the skin's moisture barrier.

"We're excited to introduce our first sheet mask to the Perricone MD portfolio. The Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask is not only potent and effective, but it also offers consumers the ultimate self-care experience," states Chief Marketing Officer, Robert Koerner. "This sheet mask can be used to boost your existing skincare routine or used consecutively for six days as an intensive regimen for clinically-proven, visibly dramatic results."

The Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Treatment Sheet Mask (single sheet, $19 and 6-pack, $99) is now available on PerriconeMD.com, Ulta.com, Nordstrom.com, ECScottGroup.com, Bloomingdales.com, NeimanMarcus.com, and Macys.com.

*In a clinical study of 26 women.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning proprietary sciences include: DMAE, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in 20 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

