Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Launches "The Perfect First Drink" Sweepstakes in Celebration of the Spring Season and Seasonal Hard Latte Launch Irish Cream Hard Latte returns in 2022 as the full-time seasonal feature

NEENAH, Wis., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is ramping up for Spring with the launch of the "Perfect First Drink" sweepstakes, where consumers can enter for a chance to win one of three amazing "First Drink" Prize packages spanning three celebratory holidays.

During each prize period, consumers will have a chance to win a $1,000 gift card that can be used for enjoying a weekend retreat for Valentine's Day, throwing a St. Patrick's Day party, or hosting an unforgettable Easter Brunch.

"Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is the perfect first drink to start off your adult beverage session, whether that is at a Brunch, a tailgate or tip off time for the big tournament, Happy Hour or in celebration of a Holiday," said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager, Twelve5 Rebel Hard Coffee. "We want to give our consumers the chance to win amazing experiences and make memories that will last a lifetime. Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is the perfect way to kick off all of the special occasions during Spring.

In addition to launching the consumer facing sweepstakes, Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is bringing back a fan favorite in a bigger way this season. Last year, Irish Cream was released as a "Limited Time Only" offering and will return in 2022 as the full time seasonal.

The easy-to-drink, festive latte is perfect for celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Irish Cream Hard Latte tasting notes include:

Irish whiskey flavor notes that are blended perfectly with natural ingredients to deliver a smooth and creamy hard coffee adult beverage.

Made with 100% Arabica coffee and is malt-based coming in at an easy drinking 5% ALC./VOL.

Irish Cream Hard Latte will be in stores in early February and on-shelf through April. It can be found in an 11-ounce slim can 4-pack or sold as a single can.

Irish Cream Hard Latte will also be available in a regionally released Costco 12-Count Variety pack. This Variety Pack also include Mocha, Vanilla, and Salted Caramel Hard Latte.The limited release Costco Pack will be available at Costco locations in MA, NY, NJ, VA, and DC. To find Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee near you, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find.

Those interested in entering "The Perfect First Drink" sweepstakes can visit rebelhardcoffee.com/1stdrink or rebelhardcoffee.com starting February 1st. Follow Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for winner announcements, recipes and inspiration.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company's products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Entry Starts at 12:00:01 a.m. ET on 2/1/22 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 4/30/22. Open to legal residents of the 48 Continental United States and D.C. who are 21 years of age or older. Three drawings to award (1) Prize on 3/1,4/1, & 5/2/22. Enter (1) time per drawing period. See Official Rules at www.rebelhardcoffee.com/1stdrink for all entry, drawing and prize details. Sponsored by Twelve5 Beverage Company, LLC 590 Enterprise Drive, Neenah, WI 54956. Void where prohibited.

