ENID, Okla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wade Burleson of Enid, Oklahoma, a minister, writer, and the former President of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, announced today that he has officially filed as a Republican candidate for Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District.

Wade Burleson announces his candidacy for the 2022 Oklahoma 3rd Congressional District Republican Representative.

"The time of silent acquiescence by Oklahoma politicians to the destructive, unconstitutional liberal policies of Washington are over," says Wade Burleson. "We cannot afford to send a congressman who says one thing while campaigning and another when voting. I will be full of grace and fearless in truth. I'm running to represent all Oklahomans as a defender of our Constitutional liberties."

Wade's maternal and paternal ancestors lived in Oklahoma before statehood (1907), and he was born in Oklahoma City in 1961. Wade attended Business School at Baylor University where he met his wife, Rachelle, and he later graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Finance from East Central University, Ada, Oklahoma. Wade and Rachelle were married in 1983 and they have four adult children and four grandchildren. Rachelle Burleson, DNP, APRN, CNS, is currently the Chief Nursing Officer of Enid's regional medical center.

Wade served as the Lead Pastor of Emmanuel Enid for thirty years until his retirement in January 2022. He served two terms as President of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma. Wade is a successful author with several published books and articles on American history and biblical theology.

Wade is a vocal champion for informed consent in medicine, parental choice in education, free and open markets in business, and non-governmental interference in ranching and farming. His broad knowledge of history, his belief in Natural Law ("Do all you have agreed to do, and do not encroach on other persons or their property"), and his courage to live out his convictions is what makes Wade Burleson the kind of leader Oklahoma needs in Washington.

"I am not a career politician. But I know the people of western Oklahoma. I am one. We are strong, independent believers in God and the rule of law. Oklahoma doesn't need Washington. Our nation's capital needs the values and character of the people of Oklahoma. I'll make sure they get it."

WEBSITE: www.burlesonforcongress.com

EMAIL: info@burlesonforcongress.com

PHONE: (580) 952-4611

Brian Tonnell, Campaign Chairman, brian@burlesonforcongress.com

Doug Pethoud, Deputy Campaign Chairman, doug@burlesonforcongress.com

Melissa Crabtree, Deputy Campaign Chairman, melissa@burlesonforcongress.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burleson For Congress