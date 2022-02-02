ANGEL TAKES FLIGHT - A FIRST LOOK AT LEGNA SOFTWARE'S NEW SaaS PLATFORM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legna Software , a leading software developer in the wood products industry for more than 30 years, today announced the launch of Angel, a software-as-a-service platform developed to manage timber procurement and inventory management in one, easy-to-use, cloud-based interface.

"Angel ensures that all stakeholders in the value chain - loggers in the field, truck drivers transporting lumber to the weigh scale and executives in the sawmill's central office - have access to the same data in real time, eliminating wasted time and costly errors while increasing transparency and log security," said Woody Rich, chief executive officer at Legna Software. "Our goal with Angel is to increase operational efficiency and overall business productivity with a single end goal in mind: drive profitability for our customers."

Accessible anywhere, Angel is a SaaS platform that consolidates data from three mobile applications used in the field by loggers, scale operators, and log yard managers. Angel improves workflow by capturing data at the source, preserving data integrity for all stakeholders in the supply chain.

Angel Loader enables loggers to create an e-ticket in the field, providing immediate visibility into what products are being loaded and where they're being sent.

Angel Receiver allows scale operators to easily match electronic tickets generated in the field with an arriving load.

Angel Unloader enables log yard operators to capture load attributes and sync them to existing e-tickets in real - time.

"Angel has given us the ability to know exactly how many loads have been shipped and to where – even letting us access this real-time information while we're away from our office," said Chris Charest, a procurement forester with H.W. Culp Lumber Company in New London, NC. "Being able to see and assess procurement data from anywhere instantly is unbeatable. This real-time information enables us to maximize our merchandising value. Angel lets our team stay ahead of what needs to happen with settlements and processing so there are no surprises."

"Angel is a life saver," said Lowell Gibson, a procurement officer at Hankins Lumber Company, Inc. in Grenada, MS. "Prior to Angel, we lacked real-time visibility into what is going on in the yard.

After implementing the solution, we have immediate access to what's going on in our business. Inventory is more accurate and faster, especially per deck. With assigning loads in real-time to decks, there's zero guesswork on where tons and cost are applied."

Visit www.legnasoftware/angel today and sign up for a demo of Angel!

View original content:

SOURCE Legna Software