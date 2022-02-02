Anjuna Security Expands Executive Team, Strengthening Its Leadership Position in Confidential Computing

Following $30M Series B Funding, Anjuna Accelerates Go-To-Market Efforts to Make Public Clouds Secure for Even the Most Sensitive Data and Workloads

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security , the Confidential Cloud company, today announced it is accelerating its go-to-market capabilities in the fast-emerging confidential computing market with the arrival of four seasoned industry executives. Former Zscaler executive Manoj Apte has joined the company's Board of Directors, and seasoned professionals Kim del Fierro and Greg Dennison are joining the executive team. In addition, Mark Cranney will be supporting Anjuna as a go-to-market advisor.

Confidential Computing is a growing technology, already widely available, that protects data and applications in public cloud servers, enabling it to be completely isolated. It is now supported by Amazon AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and other providers, as well as the leading CPU and server companies. The Anjuna Confidential Cloud software is unique because it enables organizations to easily implement Confidential Computing technologies without the need to modify applications or IT processes and provides seamless deployment across various cloud environments.

Prominent Zscaler Executive Added to Board of Directors

Manoj joins the Board of Directors to solidify and expand Anjuna's market penetration strategy. He most recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer at Zscaler where he was responsible for defining the company's product and directions. Over his 13-year tenure, Manoj ran product management, sales engineering, engineering and operations, marketing, sales enablement, and training and developed critical customer and technology partner relationships. In that time, Zscaler grew from zero to almost a billion in revenue.

"Every organization starts their cloud journey by migrating only non-critical applications to the cloud," said Manoj. "By transparently locking down data, AI code, and proprietary applications, Anjuna enables organizations to truly leverage the economy, reliability, and scalability of public clouds for their most critical applications and data. Anjuna software is the key to making confidential computing practical and universally accepted."

Anjuna enables organizations to ensure their data is fully isolated from insiders, third parties, and attackers in public cloud infrastructure, even when commonly shared with other cloud customers. This creates a Zero Trust posture for companies using the cloud today or those looking to migrate to cloud computing—allowing them to keep their data completely private within the public cloud with zero risk.

World-Class Industry Leaders Join Anjuna's Go-to-Market Team

Joining the executive team are Kim del Fierro, as Anjuna's Chief Marketing Officer, and Greg Dennison as Vice President of Sales. Mark Cranney will also be supporting Anjuna as a Go-To-Market Advisor.

"Confidential Computing is a game-changing technology that will radically accelerate the adoption of the public cloud and make it usable for enterprises and organizations," said Ayal Yogev, Anjuna's CEO and Co-Founder. "This is a market poised for rapid growth. Our new executives have the experience and strategic outlook to maximize Anjuna's success, with faster and broader market penetration."

Kim del Fierro, Chief Marketing Officer

Kim joins Anjuna from Aisera, a provider of AI service management solutions for enterprises. As VP of Marketing at Aisera, she helped drive 300% year-over-year growth. Kim brings a strong track record of leading marketing teams in private and publicly traded companies, from early-stage startups through successful public offerings or acquisitions.

Greg Dennison, VP of Sales

Greg brings more than two decades of enterprise sales experience to Anjuna. He served as VP of Sales for SignalFx (acquired by Splunk), and managed the Americas sales organization for the Splunk Observability business unit.

Mark Cranney, Go-To-Market Advisor

Mark was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Skydio, where he led all operations and go-to-market for the company. Prior to that, he was COO at SignalFx, an operating partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and he has also led worldwide-field operations for Opsware and Aster Data Systems (acquired by Teradata).

About Anjuna Security

Anjuna Security makes the public cloud secure for business. Anjuna's Confidential Cloud software effortlessly enables enterprises to safely run even their most sensitive workloads in the public cloud. Unlike complex perimeter security solutions easily breached by insiders and malicious code, Anjuna leverages the strongest hardware-based secure computing technologies available to make the public cloud the safest computing resource available anywhere. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, go to www.anjuna.io or email info@anjuna.io .

