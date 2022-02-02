Barlow Respiratory Hospital Achieves Gold Seal of Approval® Disease Specific for Wound Care Management

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barlow Respiratory Hospital was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease Specific Certification for Wound Care Management by The Joint Commission in January 2022. Barlow is the 4th hospital in California, the 1st Long Term Acute Care Hospital (LTCH) in the state, and now among 26 hospitals nationwide, to achieve this elite certification.



The hospital's three Los Angeles area sites participated in a rigorous review conducted by The Joint Commission for compliance with national disease-specific care standards as well as wound care-specific requirements, clinical practice guidelines and performance measures.



"This is a testament to the strength of our team, whose commitment to

best outcomes made this possible."

Amit Mohan, CEO, Barlow Respiratory Hospital

Certification is a symbol of quality that recognizes the hospital's multidisciplinary team approach to providing safe and effective patient care.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital is the only not-for-profit long-term acute care hospital in California and the destination of choice for weaning patients from prolonged mechanical ventilation. Critically ill patients are referred to Barlow Respiratory Hospital from175 hospital intensive care units (ICUs) in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and beyond.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease Specific Certification for Wound Care Management, in January 2022, and was initially awarded the Gold Seal of Approval® for Disease Specific Certification for Respiratory Failure in 2016. The hospital stands among a select few hospitals nationwide to attain these certifications. Barlow Respiratory Hospital also holds the designation as the only West Coast Passy-Muir Center of Excellence, recognized for treating patients with tracheostomies, on and off the ventilator. Barlow Respiratory Hospital interdisciplinary teams include board certified physicians, registered nurses and licensed respiratory and rehabilitation therapists. Our teams work together to provide individualized care and treatment to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients to recover and return home or discharge to lower levels of care.



Barlow Respiratory Hospital was founded in 1902 as a tuberculosis sanatorium and now operates three locations: in Los Angeles, Whittier and Van Nuys. 2022 is the hospital's 120th year of service.

