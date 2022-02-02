Jackpocket Named Official Digital Lottery Partner of the Dallas Mavericks

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the Dallas Mavericks today announced a multi-year partnership, naming Jackpocket as the Official Mobile Lottery Partner of the Dallas Mavericks.

With the NBA season swing, Jackpocket is providing fans with new activations by hosting sweepstakes every month in the app. Mavericks fans will be able to enter unique code "MAVS" in the Jackpocket app for a chance to win tickets, merchandise and VIP experiences.

"I've been following Jackpocket's momentum in the mobile gaming space and what they're doing is not only innovative, but it's also a natural and fun evolution for lottery play," said Mark Cuban, entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks governor. "The way Jackpocket has elevated game experiences is something I'm excited to bring to Mavericks fans in Dallas."

This is the NBA's first official digital lottery partnership in Texas. In addition to the sweepstakes and VIP experiences for fans, the partnership includes Jackpocket branding during certain opposing team free throw attempts at American Airlines Center.

"This partnership with the Mavericks, a Dallas institution, is a great opportunity to bring this dedicated fanbase a new way to play the lottery," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Since 2019, we've been proud to offer Texans the ability to play the lottery right from their phone and we're excited about this growth in the state."

In the state of Texas, Jackpocket users have seen more than $32 million total winnings and more than 294 thousand individual winners. What's more, according to YouGov, nearly 30% of Mavericks fans bought a lottery ticket in the last 30 days, and almost 12% play the lottery every single day. This is Jackpocket's fourth major league sports partnership and their first in the NBA. This adds to their roster of partnerships represented by the NFL, NHL, and college athletics

ABOUT JACKPOCKET: Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT THE DALLAS MAVERICKS: The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Owner Mark Cuban. Since the inaugural season in 1980- 81, the Mavs have won four division titles, two conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com .

