Maryland Sexual Harassment Team Announces Urgent Search for Dr. Kohn Whose Baltimore County Testimony was Used to Discredit A Woman who Reported Sexual Assault

BALTIMORE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Sexual Harassment team announces an urgent search for a "Dr. Kohn."

Stop Maryland Sexual Harassmnet (PRNewswire)

Prosecutors used testimony from a psychiatrist Dr. Kohn to discredit woman reporting sexual assault; Dr. Kohn doesn't appear in searches.

Court records show that "Dr. Kohn's" testimony was used to discredit a woman who reported sexual assault in Baltimore County. The woman says she has never been evaluated by, much less heard of, this "Dr. Kohn."

"Dr. Kohn" doesn't appear in searches of the Maryland Board of Physicians or Psychologists or the National Provider Identification (NPI) Database, the Maryland Sexual Harassment Team said.

According to documents provided to courts by prosecutors, "Dr. Kohn" was assigned to give a psychological assessment of the woman who reported sexual assault and his testimony was used to discredit her.

Repeated requests for "Dr. Kohn's" information from the Baltimore County Prosecutor's Office and Maryland Attorney General's Office have gone unanswered. The Maryland Sexual Harassment team is asking for the public's help in locating "Dr. Kohn" for a deposition.

The Maryland Sexual Harassment team asks anyone with information about this "Dr. Kohn" to contact them by emailing karen@marylandsexualharassment.com or calling or texting the Maryland Sexual Harassment team at 667-334-8332.

The Maryland Sexual Harassment team is capturing the personal stories of women and men who have been sexually harassed or assaulted in Maryland, and reported it to the Baltimore County Police Department or the Baltimore County State's Attorney's office. If you have a story you would like to share, please visit www.marylandsexualharassment.com .

