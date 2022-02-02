SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ONCE AGAIN NAMED TO FORTUNE'S WORLD'S MOST ADMIRED COMPANIES LIST

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today was named to FORTUNE's 2022 list of World's Most Admired® Companies. The carrier is ranked at No. 28 and is also ranked No. 5 on the industry list. Southwest® has been featured consistently on the World's Most Admired Companies list since 2009.

"What a wonderful tribute to the People of Southwest Airlines to be recognized with this prestigious honor, and especially in the midst of the challenges brought on by a global pandemic," said Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Airlines. "These past 23 months have been the most challenging time in our Company's history, but our People are the difference—they put their Heart into our business, our communities, and serving our Customers and it shows! My sincere thanks and deep gratitude go to each of them—they make it happen."

To create the list, FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry to survey 15,000 senior executives, outside directors, and industry analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries. The World's Most Admired Companies are then rated on nine attributes. This year, 635 companies in 52 industries were surveyed.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 55,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, including offering an opportunity for Customers to contribute toward helping Southwest offset its carbon emissions. For more information, please visit Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship about how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

