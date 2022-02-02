ZeroPoint DC hyperscale data center to support ecosystem of cognitive technologies

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOM Tech & Digital Company – on the back of announcing two products at LEAP – has unveiled the range of services it will offer at the half-billion-dollar data center, 'ZeroPoint DC', in partnership with digital infrastructure developer Ezdihar Advanced Company for Information Technology ("EzdiTek").

ZeroPoint DC: Hyperscale data center (PRNewswire)

The ZeroPoint DC suite of services includes co-location, allowing organizations to rent out fully built data center space and power, with the option to eventually build and operate their own data centers (subject to NEOM's guidelines). Facility management, daily data center operation, fit-out and smart/remote hands services will also be offered to customers. ZeroPoint DC is also nearing completion of a cognitive digital platform for customers to browse, compare, select, provision and monitor multi-cloud services while providing comprehensive financial analyses.

Speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship technology event, newly appointed ZeroPoint DC CEO Fabio Fontana said: "The region's first next-generation hyperscale data center will be instrumental in powering M3LD, NEOM Tech & Digital Company's groundbreaking, five-layer data-consent management platform, and XVRS, our own take on the metaverse. ZeroPoint DC will support these unique cognitive solutions, and others that follow in their footsteps, by providing fast, effective, high-capacity connectivity, computing power and data storage."

ZeroPoint DC is strategically placed to serve the Middle East (including the Levant), Africa and Eastern Europe, and aims to be operational in the first half of 2022. It is the first step in a planned Cognitive Connectivity Hub strategy that will offer global technology giants and cloud, networking and internet providers an end-to-end gateway to NEOM, Saudi Arabia and broader GCC markets.

Sultan Fawaz AlHokair, CEO of Ezdihar Holding, EzdiTek's parent company, said: "We are proud to be part of such a bold partnership that reflects a shared belief that data is the key to unleashing sustainable human potential. This venture, enabling us to push boundaries in the innovation of digital infrastructure, will be vital to our goal of contributing to the realization of the Vision 2030 technology ambitions."

Joseph Bradley, CEO of NEOM Tech & Digital Company, said: "ZeroPoint DC is crucial to our ability to offer our partners unparalleled access to cutting-edge network capabilities across the region and beyond. The hyperscale data center will drive wider network opportunities and future partnerships and is a testament to the innovation at the heart of NEOM."

ZeroPoint DC will support three data centers with a capacity of 36MW and significant room for further expansion. At the nexus of terrestrial and sub-sea cable connections, the plan is to enable direct access to multiple cables, providing rapid, highly secure and carrier-neutral connectivity, in addition to a progressive regulatory framework and access to 100% sustainable energy.

ZeroPoint DC earlier announced multinational cloud infrastructure developer, Oracle, as its first tenant. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will provide customers across Saudi Arabia the capacity to develop high-performance autonomous services, integrated security and serverless computing power.

The hyperscale data center joint venture is part of a substantial investment by NEOM Tech & Digital Company – amounting to nearly US$ 1 billion this year alone – in AI-driven products and hyperconnected, autonomous solutions that will provide competitive advantage and enable the next generation of cognitive enterprises and cities.

About NEOM Tech & Digital Company

NEOM Tech & Digital Company was founded in 2021 as the first subsidiary to be established out of NEOM, a region in Saudi Arabia charting the course for a new future fueled by technology. It was created to power the world's first ecosystem of cognitive technologies and, in partnership with global industry leaders, it aims to co-invent the future of living.

To learn more, visit cognitive.neom.com

For further information, visit: https://www.neom.com/en-us/sectors/technology-and-digital

About EzdiTek

EzdiTek is part of Ezdihar Holding. EzdiTek's mission is to pioneer reliable Digital Infrastructure Services to enable innovative and highly demanding digital services and have an active role in the realization of the Vision 2030 Digitization Mission within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Data Center Services are the cornerstone of EzdiTek's Digital Infrastructure vision.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity – all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

