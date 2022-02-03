HERSHEY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared February 2, 2022, and are payable March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record February 18, 2022. It is the 369th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 150th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

