The acquisition enables distributed teams to connect to remote or cloud infrastructure in a hyper-secure, agentless and passwordless way without a VPN

Keeper Security Acquires Glyptodon to Provide Zero-Trust Remote Access for IT Admins, SREs and DevOps Teams The acquisition enables distributed teams to connect to remote or cloud infrastructure in a hyper-secure, agentless and passwordless way without a VPN

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging, today announced the acquisition of Glyptodon , the creator of Glyptodon Enterprise, a remote access gateway which provides DevOps and IT teams with effortless access to RDP, SSH, VNC and Kubernetes endpoints through a web browser. Glyptodon is also the original developer of Apache Guacamole, the open source platform used by millions of people for accessing remote desktops.

Keeper Security, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Keeper Security, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition enhances Keeper Security's continued evolution in the identity and access cybersecurity space, particularly in enabling hyper-secure access to remote resources. It includes integration of Glyptodon Enterprise into Keeper Security's zero-trust and zero-knowledge security and encryption architecture, resulting in a highly-secure, agentless remote access platform, without the need of a virtual private network (VPN).

"In today's changing work environment with distributed technical teams and compute resources residing in the cloud or in a remote location, it is vital that enterprises can securely and quickly connect with those systems," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "Acquiring Glyptodon is an important component of our go-forward strategy as we unify essential privileged access management features into our cybersecurity platform to protect organizations in the public and private sectors."

"We're excited to become part of Keeper Security which is leading how enterprises protect company data at a time when the traditional way of working has been transformed," said Glyptodon CEO Mike Jumper. "Bringing Glyptodon's technology and insight securing enterprise remote computing access to Keeper Security will provide customers with the industry's most comprehensive and secure remote working experience."

Keeper will continue to support the open-source Apache Guacamole project while also advancing the capabilities of its fully-supported, commercial version. Alongside the public announcement, Keeper has integrated Glyptodon and Keeper Secrets Manager, providing encrypted vault storage of access credentials. In the coming months ahead, Keeper Security plans to enhance Glyptodon and integrate advanced capabilities into the Keeper Enterprise platform. To learn more about Glyptodon, please visit https://www.glyp.to .

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering enterprise password management, role-based access control, event tracking, dark web monitoring, secure file storage, secrets management and encrypted messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager (2019, 2020, 2021) & Editors' Choice (2019, 2020, 2021), U.S. News & World Report's Best Overall Password Manager (2021), and the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award (2020), Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2, FIPS 140-2 and ISO 27001 Certified. Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector.

Media Contact:

keepersecurity@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keeper Security, Inc.