Las Vegas 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show Highlights Food & Beverage Innovation of Seven Brazilian Companies Apex-Brasil to use event - one of the largest specialty food & beverage events of the year - to further dialogue with qualified buyers, distributors, and industry professionals on attractiveness of Brazilian food products exports

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, will sponsor seven Brazilian companies to exhibit and share their unique food products with a premiere global audience at this year's Winter Fancy Food Show. The Las Vegas event – being held in-person this year from February 6-8 – will showcase tens of thousands of specialty food and beverage products from U.S. and international makers to qualified buyers and industry professionals.

"The backdrop of Winter Fancy Food, the world's leading event for food and beverage – an event which did not happen in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – offers a unique and exceptional showcase for Brazilian food to be recognized on a global stage," said Liane Werneck, second officer from Apex-Brasil's Miami Business Center. "Brazil has long been acknowledged as one of the world's largest producers and exporters of agricultural products. Brazilian companies like the ones attending this year's Winter Fancy Food take the unique flavors our country is known for – from native fruits and vegetables to coffee, chocolate, and more – and work with businesses around the world to ensure people have access to Brazilian food products. Winter Fancy Food gives us the opportunity to present Brazilian products to active buyers and distributors – those who will enable greater and fuller exposure for our Brazilian food companies and their sought-after products."

Traditionally the largest West Coast event focused solely on the specialty food industry, the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show will feature the following Brazilian companies. All of the companies will have a physical presence at the Brazilian Pavilion on the trade show floor (booths #3741-3749) and they will be offering free food samples and cooking demonstrations to attendees.

Ofner : Since 1952, Ofner has specialized in patisserie, snacks, chocolates, and gelato products, always handmade with carefully selected ingredients. Currently, more than 30,000 items are produced daily in Ofner's industrial kitchen and there are 25 Ofner stores located in Brazil . (Booth #3741) : Since 1952, Ofner has specialized in patisserie, snacks, chocolates, and gelato products, always handmade with carefully selected ingredients. Currently, more than 30,000 items are produced daily in Ofner's industrial kitchen and there are 25 Ofner stores located in. (Booth #3741)

Petruz : In 1982, the "Silva Santos" family began selling açaí at the "Ver-o-Peso Market in Belém, Pará, Brazil and a legacy was born. Gradually, the Silva Santos expanded trade in other regions near Pará and gained more and more expertise and recognition regarding the quality and supply logistics of açaí. Today, Petruz is managed by the second and third generation of the family and continues to focus on creating healthy fruit-based – often still açaí-based – pulp, ice cream, creams, and other products. (Booth #3742) : In 1982, the "Silva Santos" family began selling açaí at the "Ver-o-Peso Market in Belém, Pará,and a legacy was born. Gradually, the Silva Santos expanded trade in other regions near Pará and gained more and more expertise and recognition regarding the quality and supply logistics of açaí. Today, Petruz is managed by the second and third generation of the family and continues to focus on creating healthy fruit-based – often still açaí-based – pulp, ice cream, creams, and other products. (Booth #3742)

Villa Piva : Villa Piva encourages and promotes healthy eating. There is a high value placed on the origin of all the ingredients Villa Piva uses for its internationally recognized juices, teas, and coconut water. Villa Piva is proud of its transparent production processes and creative product lines, which are developed with the aim of promoting a better quality of life for consumers. (Booth #3743) : Villa Piva encourages and promotes healthy eating. There is a high value placed on the origin of all the ingredients Villa Piva uses for its internationally recognized juices, teas, and coconut water. Villa Piva is proud of its transparent production processes and creative product lines, which are developed with the aim of promoting a better quality of life for consumers. (Booth #3743)

Global Brazil Export : Global Brazil Export's mission is to bring high quality Brazilian products to the world. They specialize in natural nuts, coconut water, chocolates and cookies, and ready-to-heat-and-eat beef. Headquartered in Miami with a team of specialists with many years of experience importing Brazilian products to the U.S., Global Brazil Export is the leading expert in the best products from Brazil . (Booth #3744) : Global Brazil Export's mission is to bring high quality Brazilian products to the world. They specialize in natural nuts, coconut water, chocolates and cookies, and ready-to-heat-and-eat beef. Headquartered inwith a team of specialists with many years of experience importing Brazilian products to the U.S., Global Brazil Export is the leading expert in the best products from. (Booth #3744)

Frosty Trade : Operating for 29 years, Frosty is a company specializing in the homemade production of ice cream, popsicles, açaí and cream mixes (similar to the yogurt and fruit mixes with which American consumers are familiar), and ice packs. In 2006, Frosty moved towards commercial expansion and today there are 118 Frosty products sold at many food retailers and wholesalers. (Booth #3747) : Operating for 29 years, Frosty is a company specializing in the homemade production of ice cream, popsicles, açaí and cream mixes (similar to the yogurt and fruit mixes with which American consumers are familiar), and ice packs. In 2006, Frosty moved towards commercial expansion and today there are 118 Frosty products sold at many food retailers and wholesalers. (Booth #3747)

Apiários Lambertucci : Apiários Lambertucci is a national and internationally recognized food company that sells bee products to consumers, ranging from honey and jelly, to candies and propolis, which is a resin-like material made by bees that is traditionally used in Brazil to treat the flu and colds, tonsillitis, pharyngitis, dental infections and oral hygiene. Currently, Lambertucci exports its products to more than 12 countries. (Booth #3748) : Apiários Lambertucci is a national and internationally recognized food company that sells bee products to consumers, ranging from honey and jelly, to candies and propolis, which is a resin-like material made by bees that is traditionally used into treat the flu and colds, tonsillitis, pharyngitis, dental infections and oral hygiene. Currently, Lambertucci exports its products to more than 12 countries. (Booth #3748)

Polpanorte – Grupo Zeppone : Polpanorte was created in 1995 when the company first started providing excellent quality fruit pulps to local markets in Brazil . Polpanorte focuses on products made from fruits native to Brazil , especially açaí. Polpanorte is part of Grupo Zeppone , a Brazil -based food company specifically focused on fruit pulp, creams, and açaí. They introduced 10 new products in 2021, bringing their portfolio to 76 products, which are unique to Brazil and packed full of nutrients, flavor, and culture. Zeppone exports their products to more than 10 countries across the Americas, Europe , and Asia , and in the last 5 years, the company has grown exponentially, with a 150% increase in revenue. (Booth #3749) : Polpanorte was created in 1995 when the company first started providing excellent quality fruit pulps to local markets in. Polpanorte focuses on products made from fruits native to, especially açaí. Polpanorte is part of, a-based food company specifically focused on fruit pulp, creams, and açaí. They introduced 10 new products in 2021, bringing their portfolio to 76 products, which are unique toand packed full of nutrients, flavor, and culture. Zeppone exports their products to more than 10 countries across the Americas,, and, and in the last 5 years, the company has grown exponentially, with a 150% increase in revenue. (Booth #3749)

As part of its work to foster and develop Brazilian exports, Apex-Brasil views food and beverage as a key priority sector. Apex-Brasil is focused on supporting Brazilian food companies' exporting abilities and, in addition to the Winter Fancy Food Show, the agency will have a presence at several other food and beverage-focused events throughout 2022, including but not limited to Natural Products Expo West in March, SIAL America in March, and others. To learn more about Apex-Brasil's trade sector projects, visit: http://www.apexbrasil.com.br/en/trade-sectors.

