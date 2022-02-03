The brand is part of Lowe's new "House of Style" campaign that aims to surprise consumers with the unexpected style finds for the whole home available at Lowe's

Lowe's Launches New Exclusive Home Décor Brand, Origin21™, to Deliver Approachable, Modern Design for Everyday Living The brand is part of Lowe's new "House of Style" campaign that aims to surprise consumers with the unexpected style finds for the whole home available at Lowe's

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's is elevating its efforts to provide "styles for every style" at unexpectedly affordable prices with the launch of its first modern style exclusive brand, Origin21, which delivers approachable, modern design for everyday living across the entire home. From inspiration, to installation, to completion, Lowe's is offering consumers everything they need to execute and finish their home projects, helping them to re-imagine the full potential of their home.

Origin 21 Logo (PRNewswire)

Designed by Lowe's for the stylish, trend-seeking millennial consumer looking to modernize their home style, Origin21 offers a refreshing approach to home décor, pairing function and beauty through on-trend items each season. The collection, which includes everything from throw pillows, rugs and patio furniture to light fixtures, faucets, and faux plants, pulls inspiration from various styles. The pieces from Origin21 feature clean lines, soft curves and natural materials that can stand alone or flow together in a single space. Architectural details and nods to mid-century modern and Scandinavian design round out the collection.

"While the line's name pays tribute to 1921, the year of Lowe's founding, Origin21 brings fresh modern style, designed to add the finishing touch to any room across the home," said Sarah Dodd, Lowe's senior vice president, global merchandising. "We're excited to bring Origin21 to our customers, which is just part of our larger goal to offer consumers everything they need to finish their home improvement projects, all at an exceptional value."

Available now, Origin21 products will initially include patio furniture and home décor accents alongside lighting, seasonal, outdoor living and lawn and garden items, with even more product assortment and styles to come. The new collection joins and complements Lowe's popular home décor private brand, allen + roth®, that delivers timeless and traditional looks. Both brands are part of the retailer's new House of Style campaign, which aims to surprise consumers with the unexpected style finds available at Lowe's and delivers on the company's goal to become the only retailer that completes the home style package through total home offerings, exceptional value and extensive selection in one location.

Consumers can shop Origin21 products exclusively at Lowe's stores nationwide and Lowes.com/Origin21. For more information about Lowe's House of Style campaign, visit Lowes.com/HouseofStyle.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact: Amy Allison

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

amy.allison@lowes.com

Origin 21 Patio Scene (PRNewswire)

Origin 21 Living Room Scene (PRNewswire)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.