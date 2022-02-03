OnPoint Announces Tim Clevenger as Chief Marketing Officer, a new role for Oregon's Largest Credit Union

Northwest marketing leader will guide the credit union's marketing and financial education teams, bolstering OnPoint's already strong connection with its members, communities and employees.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union announced today it has hired Northwest marketing executive Tim Clevenger to serve as its Senior Vice President (SVP)/Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), a newly created position on its Executive Team. OnPoint introduced the new role to deepen its connection with its members, employees and communities on the heels of its largest branch expansion in the credit union's history, and a new brand refresh, which reimagined the look and feel of its logo, website and printed materials.

A proven leader, Clevenger directed brand and marketing strategies and teams at some of the region's most preeminent institutions, including the University of Oregon and Cambia Health Solutions. As SVP/CMO, Clevenger will oversee OnPoint's award-winning marketing, brand and integrated communications teams, and lead strategies that drive OnPoint's brand awareness and loyalty across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

"Growing up in central Oregon and building his career in the Northwest, Tim shares our passion for improving the lives of our neighbors while supporting local businesses," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are grateful to have Tim on board as we continue to grow our membership and help more people achieve their financial goals."

Clevenger has more than 20 years of experience leading brand and marketing teams across industries, including higher education and healthcare. He comes to OnPoint from Cambia Health Solutions, where he served as Vice President of Marketing. Clevenger also served as a marketing leader at his alma mater, the University of Oregon, as well as the Papé Group and two Northwest advertising agencies.

"OnPoint has deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, serving as a trusted financial partner to its members since 1932," said Clevenger. "Like OnPoint, I am dedicated to investing in education and helping people in our region live their best lives. I look forward to working with the team to use the tools I love—marketing, branding, PR and strategic communications—to advance OnPoint's purpose of building strong communities."

Clevenger has a strong passion for giving back to his community, serving as a Board Member of LifeWorks NW, volunteering at the Portland Rescue Mission and helping refugees through the Refugee Care Collective. He lives in southeast Portland with his wife and is an avid reader and runner.

The OnPoint Executive Team is comprised of the following members:

Rob Stuart , President/Chief Executive Officer

Jim Armstrong , Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer

Tim Clevenger , Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer

Jackie Dunckley , Senior Vice President/Chief Talent Officer

Veronica Ervin , Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer

Jim Hunt , Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

Steve Leugers , Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

Tory McVay , Senior Vice President/Chief Retail Officer

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 465,000 members and with assets of $9.0 billion. OnPoint membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 800-527-3932.

