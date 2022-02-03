Paxos Welcomes Ben Gray as Global General Counsel as it Targets Powering One Billion Consumer Wallets in 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos, the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, appointed Ben Gray as Global General Counsel. Paxos continues adding to the executive team as its infrastructure is adopted by leading global enterprises.

Paxos Crypto Brokerage (PRNewsfoto/Paxos) (PRNewswire)

Gray joins Paxos from Block (formerly Square), where he oversaw global compliance and legal teams across product lines, business functions and geographies. During Gray's tenure, Block's Cash App established itself as a leader in consumer crypto capabilities such as bitcoin deposits and withdrawals, making it seamless for the Cash App's 40 million users to access the digital asset ecosystem. He assumes day-to-day leadership and global expansion of Paxos' international compliance and legal departments.

Paxos CEO and Co-Founder Charles Cascarilla commented, "Blockchain-based infrastructure will power the financial markets of the future, which will enable all asset holders to transact with confidence, transparency and speed. Our success hinges on the ability to build compliant products within established regulatory frameworks globally. Ben brings the experience we need to scale this core competency internationally and as we partner with global fintechs and institutions. We look forward to his leadership as we accelerate growth and expand our product offerings."

Gray's appointment is the latest in Paxos' executive team additions. Since mid-2021, Paxos has welcomed Michael Coscetta as Head of Revenue, Madan Nagaldinne as Chief People Officer and Yoram Talmor as Vice President of Engineering. Paxos' regulated infrastructure is now trusted by global enterprises like PayPal, Mastercard, Venmo, Interactive Brokers, Meta, Mercado Libre, Bank of America and more. 2022 will be another year of record expansion as Paxos expects its infrastructure will power more than one billion consumer wallets by year end. The company will also ramp up hiring efforts to support the product development and partnership growth that will accelerate the mainstream adoption of blockchain and digital assets globally.

Gray commented, "Our financial system is desperately in need of modernization, and Paxos is tackling this problem head on. Paxos and its regulation-first approach to building innovative products will play a central role in the revitalization of our global financial infrastructure. I'm excited to join a team that is changing how money moves globally and how people access the economy."

About Paxos

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos uses technology to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets. It builds enterprise blockchain solutions for institutions like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Meta, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale and Revolut. Paxos is a top-funded fintech company with more than $540 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures. With offices in New York, London and Singapore, Paxos takes a global approach to modernizing the financial system.

Media Contact:

Becky McClain

bmcclain@paxos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paxos