Sauced and Loaded Wings: Rebranded to Make Momma Proud!

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauced and Loaded Wings business partners, Chandon Ward and John Thurman know how to make good wings. After a year of hard work and building their new brand, they are excited to welcome fans in to enjoy their tasty wings and homemade sauces.

This fast-casual concept promises to have your wings out in 20 minutes or less, slathered with the sauce of your choice. Just like any fast-food joint, you can be in and out in no time. But they welcome you into their restaurant and cook up quality wings and sauces that were handmade with soul--no processed foods and lousy service here.

Sauced and Loaded lives by the tagline "We don't serve nothin' you wouldn't serve your mama!" And they mean it! From the moment you walk through the door, the welcoming, friendly environment isn't your typical fast-food greeting. Forget taking your order without a glance or smile. The Sauced and Loaded staff go the extra mile to discover your tastes and recommend the right sauce, or combination from their twenty homemade sauces, to ensure you'll finish every bite of their meaty wings and come back for more.

"Hands down the place to get wings in Arizona. So many different flavors to choose from, and you get the bang for your buck! I gotta have it once a week. Try 'em once and I guarantee you come back." – Ben Patrick

This local duo invites you to find out why people try Sauced and Loaded once, and come back for more. With two Phoenix area locations to serve you, there's no reason not to make this one of your favorite stops every week.

Ward and Thurman believe food should be an experience, educating new customers on the menu, making recommendations according to tastes, and inviting patrons back again and again--just like momma would.

Served with soul, Ward and Thurman have proven their wing concept, and word has spread. This Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant concept will soon begin spreading its wings and opening multiple locations in the foreseeable future.

