SimTutor Author Announces Integration with Microsoft Teams App supports Microsoft Teams users in designing their training programs and contributes to an ecosystem of continued growth in remote work and online learning.

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimTutor Author announced today integration with Microsoft Teams. SimTutor Author, the product of SimTutor, Inc., an Atlanta-based developer, will now offer their simple and intuitive platform that empowers leaders to rapidly build and share interactive simulation-based training to Teams users throughout the world.

The integration with SimTutor enhances Microsoft Teams' already extensive portfolio of online solutions to keep teams informed and accelerate real-time collaboration. SimTutor Author is fully integrated into Teams, empowering users to easily transform their existing PowerPoints, videos, images, PDFs and other training content into powerful learning objects with branching, hotspots and other gradable interactions.

"We are excited that Microsoft Teams users will now have access to SimTutor Author and be able to build a better experience creating and deploying their training content," said Clancy Marshall, CEO of SimTutor, Inc.. "Teams adds a layer of collaboration on top of our industry-leading content authoring interface that makes it even easier for customers to improve their training outcomes."

SimTutor Author provides creators with an intuitive drag and drop interface with a wide variety of ways to quickly create engaging, interactive content. Every "step type" has a straightforward user experience. Within minutes of downloading the application, new users can begin creating interactive and trackable scenario-based training. The integrated planning view provides a simple way to design even complex branching flows and then build out the individual steps.

"Microsoft Teams has been the go-to resource for businesses of all sizes to connect, problem-solve, and work real-time," said Uriel Rootshtain, Director Partner Marketing, Modern Work at Microsoft. "We welcome SimTutor Author to our family of apps supporting Teams users' ability to collaborate and create."

With SimTutor Author users can collaborate through video conferencing and chats to build immersive and engaging training simulations and then share them with colleagues both asynchronously and in real time. New users can find SimTutor Author by going to Microsoft AppSource to unlock their free 30-day trial. To learn more about SimTutor Author and other SimTutor products visit www.simtutor.com .

