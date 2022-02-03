Solutioneering Launches First Capture-as-a-Service GovCon Solution Solution Engineering Tool Gives Government Contractors Better Ways to Compete and Win Major RFPs

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading experts in the strategic pursuits lifecycle, Solutioneering, LLC , today announced the launch of its new Solution Engineering Tool (SET), the first cloud-based Capture-as-a-Service tool empowering government service providers to increase competitive win rates and enhance long-term corporate value.

"We are supporting companies' short and long-term growth strategies through one tool," said Peter Lierni, founder, Solutioneering. "SET addresses the immediate needs of improving contract bid success, builds a company-wide internal data lake of competitive intelligence and collects intellectual capital in a way that intentionally builds the company's value. SET benefits future capture activities as well as partners and investors."

It is a SaaS-based automation of the Solution Engineering Framework developed by Lierni in 2015 and is responsible for contributing to over $790 million in competitive wins. SET is patent-pending and offers users multifactor authentication. A unique analytical tool for collaborative, competitive pursuit analysis and enterprise value creation, SET:

Gives C-level executives real-time visibility into each capture effort and win probability status.

Allows capture and proposal teams to spot red flags earlier in the pursuit process and work together more effectively in remote settings.

Builds the company's value for potential acquirers and investment firms focused on due diligence.

In a beta test of SET by a world-leading audit, tax and advisory firm, 16 business development professionals, capture and proposal managers trained on the framework attribute it to helping them win a $50 million recompete. ­­

"SET is particularly useful in providing structure for remote and hybrid teams that we see in today's new workplace environment. Due to the global pandemic, the hybrid workplace is still a reality, and companies that embrace innovative solutions will be well positioned for future success," added Lierni.

About Solutioneering, LLC

Solutioneering is driven by the principles of the Solution Engineering Framework, based on decades of success in helping government contractors win lucrative work. With the launch of its all-new, innovative solution, B2G and B2B companies can use SET to create a distinct competitive advantage, develop winning bids and build the company's value for potential acquirers and private equity firms focused on due diligence. SET is patent-pending and offers users multifactor authentication. For more information, visit: solutionengineeringtool.company.

