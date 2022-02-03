Uberflip Named a WordPress VIP Technology Partner

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uberflip , the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces a strategic alliance with WordPress VIP joining its prestigious Technology Partnership program. WordPress VIP is the leading provider of enterprise WordPress. Uberflip joins a small group of enterprise technology companies serving VIP clients, and is the only content experience platform to be endorsed by the enterprise arm of the world's most adopted CMS.

Uberflip (PRNewsfoto/Uberflip) (PRNewswire)

"WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and our partners are key players in our success powering exceptional digital experiences at scale for marketers," said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. "We're excited to welcome Uberflip to our partner community to help us deliver best-in-class products for enterprise WordPress users."

As the experts in enterprise WordPress, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility, as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. Some of their enterprise clients include Capgemini, Dow Jones, and Merck, among others. Key criteria for WordPress VIP Technology Partners includes clear product expertise and innovative go-to-market strategies. VIP vets every partner to identify companies with a proven track record of successful and forward thinking implementations of WordPress integration at scale.

"We are thrilled to partner with WordPress VIP," says Yoav Schwartz, CEO of Uberflip. "While traditionally built for web developers, it's exciting that WordPress understands that a CMS alone isn't enough for today's top organizations to deliver the best content experience to their customers. WordPress has embraced the shift in marketing and how content is delivered. And now, with this partnership, VIP customers have access to our platform and can experience it for themselves."

As the pioneers of content experience, Uberflip continues to evolve, enabling marketers to create personalized content experiences for each prospect at scale, speed up the buyer journey and close deals faster. Uberflip is regularly highlighted as a leader on G2 and was identified in Forrester's Landscape Overview Report, New Tech on Content engagement solutions for B2B as well as a Forrester Consulting study on the importance of a content experience platform in accelerating the buyer journey with curated content.

For more information about Uberflip's partnership with WordPress VIP, please visit https://wpvip.com/partner/uberflip .

About Uberflip

Uberflip is a content experience platform that empowers marketing and sales to create engaging, relevant content destinations quickly for every campaign, audience, and stage of the customer journey. Marketers use our platform to scale how they incorporate content into every touchpoint and remove friction from the customer journey by surfacing the right content at the right time. For more information, visit uberflip.com .

About WordPress VIP

WordPress VIP is the leading provider of enterprise WordPress. VIP's platform provides enterprise-grade digital marketing and publishing platforms with WordPress at their core. VIP supports flagship digital marketing platforms for some of the best-known brands, including Capgemini, Hachette Book Group, and Facebook. Our digital publishing clients span the media landscape, from focused outlets such as Quartz, Tech Crunch, and FiveThirtyEight to some of the biggest publishers and sites in the world, like News Corp, Rolling Stone, and Abril.

With its unparalleled power, flexibility, and interoperability, WordPress is the best digital experience solution at scale. Together with VIP's expert support, best-in-class infrastructure, and exceptional partner network, it's an unbeatable combination.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uberflip