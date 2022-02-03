Urology Care Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

BALTIMORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce William Scott has joined the Foundation Board of Directors. Mr. Scott brings a wealth of expertise in investment management and championing innovation, as well as more than 30 years of volunteer experience to include a philanthropic spirit for giving back to communities and improving the health and well-being of people worldwide.

Currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dynamo, a medical device company, Mr. Scott is the inventor and manufacturer of several innovative and highly-sought after mobility products, as well as the provider of dynamic solutions for today's physicians. He is a Certified Investment Management Analyst with more than 35 years' experience working on Wall Street, in international sales and growing his own businesses.

"Mr. Scott's extensive experience as a volunteer and his passion for philanthropy make him an ideal addition to the Foundation Board of Directors," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation President. "We are confident his entrepreneurial spirit will further support and guide our incredible humanitarian work throughout the world and we look forward to working together and advancing our global mission."

Over the past three decades, Mr. Scott has volunteered his time working with more than 4,000 children across the country and has served as a mentor to business and entrepreneurial students at Florida Gulf Coast University. Through his work on the boards of several organizations, he has served the needs of men, women and children worldwide.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

