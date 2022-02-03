Westcove Establishes the Westcove Partners Endowment to Award Underrepresented MBA Students

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove"), an emerging and highly specialized investment bank, announced that it has established the Westcove Partners Endowment, a $500,000 endowment to be awarded to underrepresented full-time MBA students at the UCLA Anderson School of Management ("UCLA Anderson"). In partnership with UCLA Anderson and the Anderson Leadership Giving Challenge, the Westcove Partners Endowment will live in perpetuity and is expected to remove financial barriers for underrepresented full-time MBA students for generations. Since its founding, Westcove has sought dynamic ways to empower and invest in underrepresented students and entrepreneurs and this recent commitment will provide foundational support to individuals looking to strengthen their professional opportunities. Westcove has had a special relationship with UCLA Anderson. Westcove's founder, Justin Hand graduated from UCLA Anderson in 2009, and several other team members at Westcove are UCLA Anderson alumni. In addition, Westcove was a part of UCLA Anderson's Venture Accelerator, a six-month, immersive program designed to leverage UCLA's resources to enable the success of promising startups.

Westcove Establishes the Westcove Partners Endowment in Partnership with UCLA Anderson – a $500,000 Commitment to Underrepresented MBA Students. (PRNewswire)

"We started Westcove with a goal to provide exceptional bespoke investment banking services to entrepreneurs, and a desire to share our success through investments in underrepresented entrepreneurs. As a team, we felt establishing the Westcove Partners Endowment at UCLA Anderson would give us the opportunity to make a lasting impact within a community that we care deeply about," says Justin Hand, Founder and Managing Director of Westcove. He continued, "our team was thrilled to pay forward a portion of our 2021 successes to support the next generation of business leaders. We hope the recipients of this endowment will find ways to mentor and support those that come after them."

Antonio Bernardo, Dean of UCLA Anderson said, "We are grateful for Westcove's leadership and commitment to UCLA Anderson and the empowerment of underrepresented students pursuing their full-time MBA at our school and within our community. The Westcove Partners Endowment will allow us to continue to attract and support outstanding students."

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a leading healthcare-focused investment bank that specializes in advising its clients through mergers & acquisitions, debt, and equity financings, as well as other complex corporate finance transactions. The team focuses on founder operated businesses and seeks to curate its advisory services according to the intricacies that come with these types of businesses.

Contact: Shan Chawla, Schawla@westcove.com

Investment Banking with a Purpose (PRNewsfoto/Westcove Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Westcove Partners, LLC