Kitchen Magic to Attend KBIS, the Largest Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in North America

NAZARETH, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, a family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling company, announced that several key staff members plan to attend the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, February 8 through February 10.

Kitchen Magic, a family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling company, announced that several key staff members plan to attend the 2022 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, February 8 through February 10. KBIS, held in affiliation with the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), is the largest trade show in North America dedicated to all aspects of kitchen and bath design. (PRNewswire)

KBIS, held in affiliation with the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), is the largest trade show in North America dedicated to all aspects of kitchen and bath design.

The February event will be the first in-person industry event since the pandemic began. In attendance from Kitchen Magic will be Renate Sprung, a company owner, JT Norman, In House Designer/Product Development, William Childs, Creative Director, and Briana Hoffert, Marketing Communications Specialist.

KBIS brings an inspiring, interactive platform to showcase the latest industry products, trends, and technologies from hundreds of leading exhibitors.

The team plans to meet and collaborate with existing and new vendors to expand on their product lines and discover innovative materials and top trends. New product discovery continues to top Kitchen Magic's direction.

For instance, Kitchen Magic launched its unique hardware collection in collaboration with Amerock in Fall 2021. In addition, the firm plans to continue to forge ongoing relationships with industry vendors, such as XG Hausys, Rev-a-Shelf and Kohler.

Since 2020, the demand for residential kitchen and bath remodeling has been on the incline, if not record-breaking. "Homeowners prioritizing projects to enhance their homes is expected to continue well into 2023 and beyond," observed Renate Sprung, VP of Marketing, Kitchen Magic.

At the event, JT Norman will offer professional insights as he visits KBIS Next Stage Designer Sessions and scans the show for new products and trends into 2023.

"Attending KBIS seminars regarding materials, industry insights, and construction forecasts from top marketing and design professionals is imperative," Norman stated. Meanwhile, the team will be creating and filming content and discussing views with leading partners and vendors from the industry event, posting in real-time.

Stay tuned and follow Kitchen Magic across social media channels. Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Linkedin & Youtube.com

"We plan to discover new and improve upon existing product offerings as we visit vendors and meet face to face. It will be an exciting show. Stay tuned for more news and takeaways with post-KBIS announcements," summed Norman.

ABOUT KITCHEN MAGIC

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens using an exclusive cabinet refacing process. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA, and R.I. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide eight times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for service & design, and an 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

Contact:

Linda Fennessy

Public Relations Manager

©610.217.0964

800.237.0799x 4155

Linda.fennessy@kitchenmagic.com

Kitchenmagic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kitchen Magic, Inc.