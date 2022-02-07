CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH BY HEADING TO SOME OF TEXAS' BEST BLACK-OWNED RESTAURANTS

SEAFOOD, BURGERS, BARBECUE, SOUL FOOD, HOT CHICKEN, AND SO MUCH MORE: THE TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION'S MUST-TASTE LIST REFLECTS THE DIVERSITY OF THE STATE'S BLACK-OWNED EATERIES

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) is making it easy to support some of the amazing Black-owned restaurants in the state during Black History Month with the release of a mouthwatering list of standout Black-owned eateries nestled throughout Texas.

The TRA Black History Month Must-Taste List underscores the strength and diversity of Texas' Black-owned restaurants, whose menus range from burgers and barbecue to hot chicken, soul food, chef-led farm-to-table concepts, and so much more. A quick glance at the list also immediately affirms that Black-owned restaurants have been and will continue to play a critical role propelling Texas' storied culinary richness and leadership within the global food and beverage industry.

Exploring every region will be a delectable enterprise: In Houston, stops are encouraged at Gatlin's BBQ, owned by Greg Gatlin, who was seen most recently in the acclaimed Netflix series High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America. In Austin, Emmer & Rye is an inspired farm-to-table operation that is also pioneering green practices as a carbon neutral restaurant. Nestled in Duncanville and owned by Louis Rainey, The Pelican House interprets Cajun and Creole traditions through a deliciously Texan lens. Down the road in San Antonio, Tony G's Soul Food has hooked a new generation on sublime Southern comfort food.

"Black History Month invites important conversations and intention on the topics of diversity and inclusion, but these restaurants are gems that should be on every food lover's radar all year long––not just during February," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of the TRA. "And of course this list isn't exhaustive; we will add to it as there are far too many incredible eateries to include in a single compilation. We hope these highlights encourage folks to try a new restaurant and to return to an old favorite. We're so proud of the fact that here in the Texas restaurant industry, our diversity is our strength."

The TRA will add to the list below throughout the month of February, creating a comprehensive list of Black-owned restaurants from across the state at https://txrestaurant.org/TXBlackOwnedRestaurants.

HOUSTON REGION

Gatlin's BBQ

www.gatlinsbbq.com

3510 Ella Blvd., Houston, TX 77018

(713) 869-4227

Mico's Hot Chicken

https://micoshotchicken.com/

1603 North Durham Drive, Houston, TX 77008

(713) 434-6133

Bonfire Wings

https://bonfirewings.com/

3 Houston-area locations: Northshore, Aldine, and Midtown

Visit https://bonfirewings.com/ for addresses, phone numbers, and more.

The Breakfast Klub

https://thebreakfastklub.com/

3711 Travis at Alabama, Houston, TX 77002

(713) 528-8561

LaTrelle's

www.latrelles.com

(281) 359-9959

Wing Quarter

https://wingquarter.com/

3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston, TX 77021

(713) 747-WING (9464)

LA Burger & Daiquiris

https://laburgersanddaiquiris.com/

3755 N. MacGregor Way, Houston, Texas 77004

(346) 571-8401

Lemond Kitchen

www.lemondkitchen.com

612 Archer St., Houston, Texas 77009

(713) 790-0441

Precious Soul Food & BBQ

903 N Robb St, Trinity, TX 75862

(936) 594-0332

CENTRAL TEXAS

Emmer & Rye

https://emmerandrye.com/

SkyHouse, 51 Rainey St UNIT 110, Austin, TX 78701

(512) 366-5530

Hoover's Cooking

www.hooverscooking.com

2002 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722

(512) 479-5006

Y'all's Down Home Café

https://eatatyalls.cafe/

2000 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Round Rock, TX 78681

(512) 243-8014

Fowler's Smokin' Soul Food

https://fowlersbbq.com/

5811 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78723

(512) 300-0226

Down South CaJJun Eats

www.dsceats.com

15630 Vision Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660

(512) 435-1029

The Real New Orleans' Style Restaurant

https://realneworleans.eatontheweb.com

1700 Ranch Rd 1431, Marble Falls, TX 78654

(830) 693-5432

DALLAS REGION

Off the Bone BBQ

https://offthebonebarbeque.com

1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215

(214) 565-9551

Kaybee Cakes LLC

Located in Grow DeSoto Market Place

http://www.kaybeecakes.com

324 E. Belt Line RD Ste 204, DeSoto, TX 75115-5706

(214) 334-6100

Belzoni's Catfish Cafe

http://belzoniscatfishcafe.com

110 Jim Wright Fwy Ste. C, White Settlement, TX 76108

(817) 386-0714

The Pelican House

https://thepelicanhouserestaurant.com

107 S Cedar Ridge Dr, Duncanville, TX 75116

(972) 296-0403

SAN ANTONIO REGION

MA Harper's Creole Kitchen

1816 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78208

(210) 226-2200

Smashin Crab

https://www.smashincrab.com

700 E Sonterra Blvd #1117, San Antonio, TX 78258

(210) 402-3337

Tony G's Soul Food

http://tonygssoulfood.com

915 S Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78210

(210) 451-1234

ABOUT THE TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1937, the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) serves as the advocate and indispensable resource for the foodservice industry in Texas. As a leading business association, the TRA represents the state's $70 billion restaurant industry, which comprises approximately 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Foundation, the workforce development arm of the TRA, the association proudly continues to protect, advance, and educate a growing industry as the TRA enters its 85th anniversary year. For more information, please visit www.txrestaurant.org .

