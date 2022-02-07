ecoATM/Gazelle bolsters leadership team by adding Patrick McLean as CMO

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ecoATM/Gazelle, the global smartphone and mobile device re-commerce leader announced today a major addition to the leadership team, as they welcome new Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick McLean, who previously held the same position at Walgreens. McLean will report directly to CEO, Dave Maquera.

Patrick McLean, Chief Marketing Officer (PRNewswire)

With 20-plus years of executive marketing leadership, McLean will be responsible for the vision, strategic direction, and performance of ecoATM/Gazelle marketing, including design and evolution of the brand, development of the customer value proposition, and execution of marketing plans.

"We are super excited to have Patrick join our leadership team at ecoATM/Gazelle during this exciting period of growth,' said Dave Maquera, CEO. "He brings a perfect set of amazing experiences and achievements to the CMO role to help lead as we massively scale the business across our US and International markets. We look forward to Patrick's contributions to our mission of leading the smartphone reuse revolution."

McLean added: "ecoATM/Gazelle's technology is the key to realize global smartphone sustainability, protect the earth from mounting smartphone waste, and bridge the digital divide through affordable smartphone access. The 28 million used smartphones and mobile devices purchased, resold, refurbished, and recycled by ecoATM/Gazelle is testament to the hard work and technological innovation of this team. I'm honored to help reach our full potential."

Most recently, McLean served as CMO of Walgreens, and has previously worked in the same role at TD Bank, as well as VP of Digital and Brand Strategy at Capital One and Head of Interactive Marketing and eCommerce at Verizon. In 2021, he was named to Business Insider's list of the '27 Most Innovative CMOs in the World' and Campaign US's first annual list of '50 Trailblazing Marketers.'

ABOUT ecoATM/Gazelle

ecoATM/Gazelle is a global smartphone and mobile device recommerce leader. With a rapidly growing footprint of over 5000 trade-in kiosks across the United States, the UK and Germany offering instant cash payment, convenient locations, safe and secure transactions, and the assurance that used devices will be responsibly recycled or given new life, and Gazelle.com, the leading online marketplace for refurbished device purchase and trade-in, ecoATM/Gazelle is powering the global smartphone reuse revolution. To date, ecoATM/Gazelle has processed over 28 million phones and tablets from consumers.

ecoATM Gazelle (PRNewsfoto/ecoATM Gazelle) (PRNewswire)

