Emerge Diagnostics Launches Remote Employee Wellness Program Focused on Musculoskeletal Health

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Diagnostics, a medical diagnostic provider and technology company specializing in soft tissue injury management, today announced the launch of a breakthrough wellness offering that allows employers, industry groups and trade associations to offer a range of healthcare services focused on musculoskeletal and preventive health via telemedicine.

Emerge Diagnostics (PRNewswire)

We're making it possible for employers to offer wellness services that target the root causes of pain and fatigue.

The new Emerge Diagnostics Wellness Platform is the first-of-its-kind to combine Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment (EFA) technology in conjunction with unique virtual yoga instruction, telemedicine and discounted healthcare benefits – including radiology, mental health and lab work. Over the last 15 years of its commercial use, Emerge Diagnostics' EFA technology has gained recognition as the gold standard in soft tissue injury diagnostics and prevention. It uses electromyography in conjunction with functional assessments to pinpoint musculoskeletal conditions and enhance site-specific treatment. By offering this capability in conjunction with preventative measures such as yoga, fitness coaching and telehealth access, the Emerge Diagnostics Wellness Platform addresses the unique challenges workers and their families are facing in the current environment.

"With the prospect of long-term remote work rapidly becoming a certainty, persistent labor shortages and the erratic spread of the COVID-19 virus creating untenable burdens for America's workers and their families, employers are staring down an employee wellness crisis," said Mary Reaston, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Emerge Diagnostics. "With this new platform, we're making it possible for employers, industry groups and trade associations to give employees and their families comprehensive wellness services that target the root causes of back and neck strains, headache, repetitive stress injuries and overall fatigue and burnout that have become the collateral damage of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Delivered via a partnership between Emerge Diagnostics, Yoga Your Way and Healthcare2U, the comprehensive wellness platform helps employers drive retention and improve outcomes by delivering affordable, flexible preventive care to employees and their families.

"Work has fundamentally changed over the past two years and employee benefits plans need to evolve with new forms of preventive care to address the needs of the new marketplace," said David Riker, CEO of Emerge Diagnostics. "Employers need innovative solutions to help keep their employees healthy, energized and engaged in an environment in which everyone is trying to do more with less. We believe this platform helps to address that need at a cost and delivery format that is accessible to everyone."

Delivered as a low-cost monthly subscription that covers employees and dependents, the program is designed to help families not only stay prepared if they need medical advice, but also stay healthy and fit in mind and body with its focus on musculoskeletal wellness and preventative care. By bringing together industry leading providers of soft-tissue diagnostics, telehealth primary care services and yoga and fitness, the new Emerge Diagnostics Wellness Platform creates a truly unique offering in the employee benefits space.

For more information, please visit www.emergedx.com.

About Emerge Diagnostics

Emerge Diagnostics Inc. provides technology and services to optimize soft-tissue care, allowing patients to get back to living faster. The company's Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment (EFA) technology is now the gold standard for soft-tissue injury diagnosis and treatment, using a host of proprietary technologies to assess root causes—and from virtually anywhere in the world. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Emerge Diagnostics serves clients in several industries, including trucking, healthcare and sports, providing the information necessary to treat soft-tissue injuries more accurately and build care management and monitoring programs rooted in objective data. www.emergedx.com

About Healthcare2U

Healthcare2U is a membership-based, direct primary care organization that provides employers of all sizes with unlimited primary and urgent care, nationwide. Our integrated model redefines the delivery of healthcare by providing a service for the early detection, treatment, and management of acute and chronic conditions, before the onset of serious illness. https://healthc2u.com/

About Yoga Your Way

We understand the yoga journey can be new and challenging even if you are an experienced practitioner, so we have developed unique vignettes that not only break down each pose with benefits, but each vignette also includes modifications to make each pose accessible to everybody.

Our Virtual Yoga Classes are also unique! You can follow along with our certified instructors, or you can turn your camera on to allow the instructor to see you and offer enhancements and modifications. It's like having a private instructor in your own home. We have a perfect match for everybody, every experience level and mood. https://yogayourway.fitness/

Contacts:

John Roderick

J. Roderick Public Relations

631.584.2200

john@jroderick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emerge Diagnostics