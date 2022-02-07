MRK Technologies Receives Regional Partner of the Year Award from IT Security Innovator LogRhythm Ohio-based IT consulting firm enters 2022 on a path for growth

CLEVELAND, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than three decades in business, MRK Technologies continues to earn new accolades in the information technology and security industry. Most recently, the IT consulting company has been awarded a 2021 "regional partner of the year" award from LogRhythm, an innovative security firm specializing in network analytics, forensics and security information and event management (SIEM).

"We're excited to receive this award," said John Tookman, Vice President of MRK Technologies. "LogRhythm's NextGen SIEM Platform gives our clients an industry-leading solution to their security and compliance requirements. LogRhythm is also a foundational technology in MRK's MSSP offering. We are proud partners and look forward to continued mutual growth in the coming years."

"Great partners like MRK play a critical role in creating valuable relationships and building a community within the cybersecurity industry to help our joint customers as they continue to solve tough cyber security challenges," added Mike Dalgleish, Vice President of Field Engineering and Partner Strategy at LogRhythm.

The last several years have heightened the need for expertise and effective solutions to the IT challenges companies contend with on a regular basis,'' said Tookman. "The threat landscape continues to evolve, but MRK's flexible client service approach remains the same, enabling our customers to focus on their core businesses."

Founded in 1985, MRK Technologies has been helping clients build strong technological foundations, grow their businesses and feel secure with their IT solutions for over 30 years. Core practice areas include:

Locally based CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) support, including the development of key security strategies, execution of priority projects and security crises response.





Managed security via a Secure Operations Center which monitors, alerts and advises on security threats in real-time.





Value-added reselling of smart, flexible and custom-tailored technology solutions via a team of skilled professionals in information security, storage and networking.

To learn more, visit www.mrktech.com .

About MRK Technologies

For more than 30 years, MRK Technologies has been helping clients build strong technological foundations, grow their businesses and feel secure with their IT solutions. MRK is part of the TruWest family of Companies. This family-owned holding company also serves as the parent for several tech-related businesses including TRG and venture-funding firm River SaaS Capital .

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm's award-winning NextGen SIEM Platform makes the world safer by protecting organizations, employees, and customers from the latest cyberthreats. It does this by providing a comprehensive platform with the latest security functionality, including security analytics; network detection and response (NDR); user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR).

Learn how LogRhythm empowers companies to be security first at logrhythm.com.

