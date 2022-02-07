Populus Media Launches DTP Reach Offering Through Partnership with HealthTap

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Media, the pioneer in marketing and patient acquisition solutions leveraging telehealth and virtual care, today announced a new offering called DTP Reach through a partnership with HealthTap.

The partnership allows Populus Media to reach patients who are actively researching their condition

HealthTap enables consumers to forge a relationship with a personal doctor who will partner with them to care for their health. With doctors available 24/7 from any device via text or video, a library of member-asked doctor-answered questions on any health-related topic or symptom, and an AI-powered symptom checker, HealthTap offers robust primary care to anyone who needs it.

The partnership allows Populus Media to offer advertisers the ability to reach patients who are actively researching their condition at the earliest stage of the patient journey. Patients within the HealthTap environment pose questions to physicians through contextual entry on a form within HealthTap. HCPs respond by answering those questions and advertising is delivered at both stages of the process by therapeutic category.

"We are excited to work with HealthTap for this new offering that we're bringing to patients. Their focus on connected care and patient education is a leading example of the future of virtual health. The Populus sponsored content integration will only enhance that focus," said Ray Rotolo, Chief Growth Officer of Populus Media.

HealthTap's library of peer-reviewed medical Q&A is a powerful resource that we've built over years of participation by physicians around the country," said Sean Mehra, co-founder and CEO of HealthTap. "We're proud to work with Populus to leverage this asset in a new way and showcase our powerful virtual primary care capabilities to even more consumers."

Individuals ask health questions and have one of the 90,000 licensed, U.S. physicians across 128 specialties in all 50 States, in the HealthTap network respond to their question. The reach provides access to more than 1.5 million unique visitors each month, who access doctor answers 2M times a month, generating more than 25 million visits over the last year.

Additionally, physicians are spending time on the platform, not only answering questions, but engaging in peer reviews of other doctors' answers, building transparent referral networks and voting on one another's expertise.

About Populus Media

Populus Media, Inc. was formed in 2019 and is based in New York City. Populus is positioned as the first media and virtual patient acquisition platform leveraging the telehealth and virtual care industry. Populus curates a deep archive of condition-specific content for timely delivery to patients before and after their virtual care visit. Content is sponsored by major healthcare brands.

About HealthTap

HealthTap brings affordable virtual care to everyone — engaging people at their first concern, providing immediate free trusted information from doctors, offering acute and chronic virtual healthcare for all ages and conditions, and guiding those who need it to the most efficient and effective in-person care. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.

