RevBits Endpoint Security Maintains its ICSA Labs Certification In its Q4 2021 evaluation, RevBits Endpoint Security moves closer to 100% Detection by Achieving a 99.8% Capability.

MINEOLA, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevBits announces that it has maintained its ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (an Independent Division of Verizon) certification, reported in its Q4 2021 evaluation of RevBits Endpoint Security (RevBits EPS).

Testing was performed under the "Advanced Threat Detection" protocol, which focuses on evaluating endpoint security products for protection against new and little-known threats across all types of malware. Over thirteen hundred test runs containing both malicious samples and innocuous applications were executed in a period of thirty-two consecutive days.

With an overall detection rate of nearly one hundred percent and zero false positives, RevBits EPS clearly surpassed the seventy-five percent detection rate required to maintain certification.

"Based on a unique architecture and patented technologies, RevBits Endpoint Security has been developed to provide best-in-class protection," said Mucteba Celik, CTO "We were thrilled with solution's detection capability and that we reported zero false-positives. Additionally, the precision of the product was further revealed in our 100% detection of threats that were four hours old or less."

"Maintaining this certification is important to our company and our customers." says David Schiffer, CEO "The scourge of malware and ransomware must be defeated and helping to protect organizations of all types is a priority at RevBits - our endpoint security solution is achieving that goal, that makes us proud."

For the detailed certification report and more information about the RevBits Endpoint Security, please visit www.revbits.com

About RevBits

Established in 2018, RevBits is an innovative cybersecurity company that is dedicated to providing its customers with superior protection based on expert knowledge. RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY with offices in Princeton, NJ, Boston, MA, London, England, and Antwerp, Belgium. For more information on RevBits please visit www.revbits.com/aboutrevbits .

