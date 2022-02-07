SitusAMC Appoints Industry Veterans to Lead Residential Sales Teams

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance, announced today that Jeff Osheka has been appointed Director, Head of Residential Technology Sales, and Tom Costanzo has been named Managing Director, Head of Residential Services Sales.

In their roles, Mr. Osheka and Mr. Costanzo will be responsible for the strategic direction and operational oversight of SitusAMC's residential technology and residential services sales, respectively, setting the mission and vision for their respective teams and working hand-in-hand with business leaders to support growth objectives. All residential technology sales and customer success professionals within the firm will report up through Mr. Osheka, while residential services sales, as well as Brokerage and Transaction Advisory teams, will continue to report up through Mr. Costanzo.

Mr. Osheka brings more than three decades of experience in financial technology and mortgage banking to SitusAMC. Prior to joining SitusAMC, Mr. Osheka served as the Vice President of Sales at the ISGN Corporate, a mortgage technology provider, where he led the expansion of the firm's technology footprint with both existing and new clients, resulting in a more than 2x increase in revenue. ISGN was acquired by Sagent in 2020. Prior to ISGN, Mr. Osheka served as the Vice President – Banker Sales at Ellie Mae, Inc (now ICE), where he led a large sales, product, and account management team with responsibilities for the expansion of the firm's software sales. Before joining Ellie Mae, Mr. Osheka lead sales for various organizations including Lending Space, Lydian Technology Group, ZC Sterling Corporate, and Ultraprise Loan Technologies. Mr. Osheka is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA.

Mr. Costanzo is a mortgage banking veteran with deep relationships across the industry, having held roles for several top organizations over the course of the last two decades. Mr. Costanzo joined SitusAMC in February 2020 to lead the firm's residential sales efforts. That same year, he took on additional responsibilities as Head of Brokerage and Transaction Advisory. Prior to joining SitusAMC, Mr. Costanzo held senior roles with private equity firms investing in mortgage opportunities, as well as a mortgage company and an investment bank where he was involved in MSR purchases, analytics, and servicing growth opportunities. Mr. Costanzo holds a B.A. from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA, and an MBA from Temple University – Fox School of Business and Management.

"I am excited to join such a forward-thinking organization with a truly unparalleled solution set," stated Mr. Osheka. "Our innovative technology assets along with our comprehensive service offering enables SitusAMC to impact our clients' businesses unlike anyone else."

Mr. Costanzo added, "It's powerful to have the breadth and depth of relationships we are able to leverage under the SAMC umbrella. These relationships, along with our ability to meet the ever-changing mortgage industry's needs, make SitusAMC a formidable presence across the life cycle of residential and commercial mortgages."

"Jeff and Tom have strong reputations in the industry and are known for their commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes that drive value for all involved," said Tom Britt, Executive Managing Director, Head of Residential Real Estate at SitusAMC. "Their solution-orientated approach and deep expertise across the entire lifecycle of residential real estate finance will enable them to deliver all that SitusAMC has to offer our clients."

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is the leading independent provider of technology, strategic outsourcing, talent and advisory solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading services and innovative technologies that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information, visit www.situsamc.com.

Press Contact:

Andy Garrett

Head of Marketing

andygarrett@situsamc.com

View original content:

SOURCE SitusAMC