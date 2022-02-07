WE ARE ALL HUMAN FOUNDATION EXPANDS MANAGEMENT TEAM

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The We Are All Human Foundation announced today two key appointments at the non-profit organization dedicated to diversity, inclusion and equity. Nancy Rosado-Santiago has been named Managing Director, responsible for resource mobilization, partnerships, programs and marketing communications, and will also serve as National Director of the Foundation's Hispanic Star Hubs. Jose Español has also joined as Chief Financial Officer.

These appointments come after a year of expansion of the Foundation, in particular its Hispanic Star platform, focused on advancing the progress of Hispanics by uniquely bridging and leveraging the efforts of Hispanic organizations, community leaders and Corporate America.

Rosado-Santiago joins with more than 20 years of experience in multicultural marketing and advertising having worked with companies like Univision, Televisa, Latina Magazine and Intersection Co. A recognized Hispanic leader, this past year Rosado-Santiago was Time Magazine's first Time 101 honoree. Rosado-Santiago has been involved with the We Are All Human Foundation as NYC Hispanic Star hub leader, where she led Covid relief efforts in New York City for Hispanic families, who were disproportionately affected by the pandemic because of their role in the essential services workforce.

Español joins as Chief Financial Officer after 20 years of experience in Accounting and Finance, working at senior levels in organizations like Unilever, J&J, and Deloitte. He will lead the finance, operations, and human resources departments.

Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and CEO of We Are All Human said, "Nancy is a perfect addition to our team as we build on our progress. She is a respected and beloved Latina leader, with decades of experience in community service, the private sector and in media. With Jose, we add a leader in financial and HR management, in keeping with our growth and purpose. Our leadership team is stronger than ever and will allow us to deliver our mission of advancing Hispanic unification, perception and representation by mobilizing Corporate America as a force for good and a force for growth."

Rosado-Santiago said, "It is a dream come true to join We Are All Human, where I can leverage my passion for community volunteerism as well as my corporate experience to help advance our mission to have every Latino be seen, heard and valued. As part of The Hispanic Star Alliance and as New York Hub Leader I saw first-hand how we could create and build upon meaningful and purposeful impact with our programs. I am delighted to work more closely with community and corporate leaders to advance our agenda of progress because Hispanic progress is American progress."

Español said, "It is the privilege of a lifetime to be part of this team and support our mission. Having emigrated to the US as a child, I experienced firsthand how small opportunities can catapult a life to a brighter future. I know that with the support of our partners, we will help unlock the talent within our community and help build the next generation of leaders."

The We Are All Human Foundation (WAAH) is a registered (501c3) non-profit. The WAAH mission is to advance equity, diversity and inclusion. The We Are All Human Foundation has mobilized more than 280 companies to create more inclusive environments and provide assistance to the underserved. The Hispanic Star is a brand that acts as a platform to unite businesses, non-profits, community leaders, and celebrities to accelerate the advancement of Hispanics in the US and improve perception by celebrating the incredible contributions of Latinos to the country's progress.

The Foundation has created more than 25+ Hispanic Star Hubs across the nation. Acting as networks of support and mobilization that last year distributed more than 14MM USD worth in essential products and food benefiting more than 450 thousand families in more than 50 cities and created content and mass campaigns to move Latinos from invisible to visible and negative to positive.

