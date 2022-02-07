WHOLE30® LAUNCHES NEW PLANT-BASED WHOLE30: FIRST COMPREHENSIVE VEGAN 30-DAY ELIMINATION + REINTRODUCTION PROGRAM

As More Consumers Explore Plant-Based Eating, New Program Prioritizes Plant-Based Proteins and Supports Metabolic Health to Reset Health, Habits and Relationship with Food

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whole30®, a wellness brand that offers the leading nutritional reset program, announced today the launch of a first-of-its-kind: the Plant-Based Whole30®, the first, structured whole food plant-based elimination and reintroduction protocol that thoughtfully prioritizes plant-based proteins and supports metabolic health.

The Whole30 brand now offers two 30-day resets: the Original Whole30 and the Plant-Based Whole30. Dietitian-approved and grounded in 12 years of clinical experience, both resets are intended to help participants identify food sensitivities and create a personalized, sustainable diet through proven elimination and reintroduction protocols.

"We have always supported the vegan and vegetarian members of our community with resources and guides, but the new Plant-Based Whole30 is our most comprehensive offering to a new subset of people who could not join the Original Whole30 because of their personal beliefs or dietary preferences," said Whole30 co-founder and CEO, Melissa Urban. "I'm proud that we now offer programs to reach more people who want a life-changing reset to help get them on the right path and ultimately create an individualized diet to work best within their unique context and values."

The new reset is ideal for those who are vegan or vegetarian looking for a dietitian-created, self-directed program to self-assess plant-based protein sources and food groups as well as help identify food sensitivities and establish new healthy habits.

"Although a vegan diet includes an abundant source of fruits and vegetables, it does not necessarily exclude processed foods, sugar or gluten," says David Perlmutter, MD, FACN and board-certified neurologist. "The Plant-Based Whole30 program combines the health benefits of plant-based diets with the time-tested effectiveness of the Whole30 program, providing us with an even better opportunity to achieve our goals as we chart our health destiny."

During the 30-day elimination phase, participants omit added sugar, alcohol, grains and all forms of animal protein and animal fat. Participants are also discouraged from recreating baked goods and sweets on the program. Following the elimination phase, participants reintroduce each food group one at a time, comparing their experience and how their body reacts. Unlike any other health reset, the Plant-Based Whole30 offers two structured reintroduction approaches: one that is 100% plant-based and another which includes animal protein.

The Plant-Based Whole30 allows legumes, less-processed forms of soy, unsweetened plant-based protein powders, nuts, and seeds to provide adequate protein, and includes only plant-based fats.

"One of the most common questions about adopting a plant-based diet is 'Where do you get your protein?'" says Urban. "We've compiled years of research and our clinical experience into The Plant-Based Whole30 program, which prioritizes adequate protein intake, blood sugar regulation, and metabolic health."

Designed by Melissa Urban and Registered Dietician, Stephanie Greunke, the plant-based program is also endorsed by a team of expert medical and nutritional advisors. For more information on how to get started with this free program, visit whole30.com/plant-based .

About Whole30®: Whole30, the leading nutritional reset program, is a 30-day structured elimination program recognized by many dietitians and medical professionals as the gold standard to identify food sensitivities. Focused on Non-Scale Victories (NSVs) rather than weight loss, the Whole30 offers life-changing physical, emotional, and mental improvements.

The Whole30 was created in 2009 by co-founder and CEO Melissa Urban, a six-time New York Times best-selling author who has reshaped the health and wellness industry and created a fully integrated ethos to support the Whole30 community and beyond. The Whole30 Approved® trademark is licensed to more than 140 innovative health and lifestyle brands for its endorsement strength, community recognition, and persuasive purchasing power. In 2020, the brand debuted its Made by Whole30 line of salad dressings and dipping sauces made with ingredients that go beyond even the Whole30 standards.

In addition to over 200 Whole30 Certified Coaches worldwide, Whole30 has a combined social media base of more than 4.4 million fans and followers. Whole30 is fully committed to continued learning and growing of its communities internally and externally through its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. For more information, visit whole30.com .

