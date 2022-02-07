Wondr Gaming Director of Strategic Athlete Engagement, Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet named to NBA All-Star team

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") congratulates Wondr Gaming Director of Strategic Athlete Engagement, Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet on being chosen for the NBA All-Star team to compete in Milwaukee later this month. In addition to playing in the All-Star game, Fred will be competing in the three-point contest against the best shooters in the world. VanVleet is just the fourth undrafted player to make the NBA All-Star team in league history.

Wondr Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Wondr Gaming Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"We had a blast filming our Samsung, Call of Duty stream with Fred the day after his first career triple-double last month. Fred's unrelenting pursuit of greatness and "bet on yourself" attitude has become part of the Toronto ethos, inspiring young NBA fans and gamers alike to achieve their goals in any arena. You can look forward to our Wondr Gaming + Fred VanVleet NFT drop in the near future."- Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Wondr Gaming

About Fred VanVleet

Mr. VanVleet won the NBA championship in 2019 as a point guard for the Toronto Raptors, won the 2017 NBA D league championship, and prior to that was a central figure of the resurgence of the Wichita State Shockers NCAA basketball program. He was an NCAA D1 Basketball All-American in 2014. In November 2020, he signed a four year contract worth $85 million, , making him the first every non-drafted NBA player to make over $20 million annually. He is widely known and respected for his mantra "Bet on yourself" and his charity work within Toronto and his hometown of Rockford, Illinois

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded entertainment company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the esports, professional sports, and music industries through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, and media business. Wondr Gaming generates revenue through brand partnerships hosted on its loyalty platform, the sale of NFTs focused on esports, professional sports and the music industry, and through direct media and programmatic sales hosted on Gamelancer's 20+ owned and operated channels, featuring over 1-billion monthly views and 25,000,000+ followers.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating to the completion of the potential transaction and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risks that may have an impact on the ability for these events to be achieved include completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements and receipt of applicable approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.