Altitude Trampoline Park Reaches New Heights, Promoting Amy Phillips to President

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing active, indoor entertainment and fun to families across America with its Jump Life!℠ mantra, Altitude Trampoline Park announced today that it has named Amy Phillips to the role of President. Promoted to co-lead the company's strategic franchising phase with CEO Mike Rotondo, a key focus for Phillips will be expanding the company's leadership and corporate support team as the brand prioritizes growing its presence. Additionally, her oversight will continue to include strategic marketing, brand messaging and franchise development, while leading the charge on innovations in digital and in-park experiences, guest offerings and vendor partnerships. She will retain her Chief Marketing Officer title as well.

"Over the years, I've had the chance to hone in on the core of what makes the family entertainment industry so exhilarating for guests across the country," said Phillips, who has 20-plus years of experience working with international family entertainment brands including Pepsi, Dave & Buster's World Headquarters, Main Event Entertainment, Drive Shack and most recently Altitude Trampoline Park. "In this new role, I look forward to pushing the boundaries of our guest experience and evolving with our growing corporate team to support our franchise network in new and profound ways."

Phillips joined Altitude Trampoline Park in 2020, and quickly rose through the ranks to Chief Marketing Officer. She sprang into action with major brand-wide initiatives such as Altitude Trampoline Park's widely successful membership program, which drove double-digit sales increases in 2021 compared to 2019 at several participating locations. Her work also has resulted in overarching, company changing initiatives like a partnership with the American Heart Association as well as a call center to streamline event and party booking. Her marketing and brand activation prowess only grew over the course of her career as she continuously created and delivered high-flying results through a wide variety of campaigns, including one that earned her national recognition as the American Marketing Association's "Marketer of the Year" in 2012.

"Amy has already made a significant impact on the brand's results in her time as CMO, and I look forward to the results she will drive as our President", said Rotondo, who joined the company as CEO in late 2019 to architect the Altitude Trampoline Park growth initiative. "Her network of industry resources is unparalleled and her experience speaks for itself. With her at the forefront of our strategic growth plans, we will only further solidify our status as the leading indoor entertainment concept for active family fun now and in the years to come."

With her inspiring, energetic spirit infused into the business, Altitude has soared to new heights and overcome pandemic-induced challenges, uniquely positioning the brand to reach its goal of expanding to 100 parks in the next year. Already, new parks are bounding onto the horizon in attractive markets such as Cincinnati, Ohio, Lawrenceville, Georgia, the Pittsburgh suburbs and Tallahassee, Jacksonville Beach and Bradenton, Florida. These new locations will benefit from Phillips' and the Altitude Trampoline Park leadership team's persistent efforts to update equipment, introduce new attractions, refresh concessions partners and create additional revenue streams.

"Altitude Trampoline Park is all about helping our young guests have the time of their lives while building confidence in themselves," continued Phillips. "I couldn't be more motivated to be a part of building our brand to the next level."

To learn more about Altitude Trampoline Park, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com .

To learn more about the Altitude Trampoline Park franchise opportunity, visit https://altitudefranchise.com .

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure trampoline park destination that offers exciting activities, games, programs, and events focused on children between the ages of 5 to 12 years. Franchising since 2014, the brand has grown to over 80 locations open or in development across 29 states and four countries. Altitude offers the full Jump Life!℠ experience for birthday parties and other special occasions through its active indoor entertainment attractions, concessions, vending machines, massage chairs and more.

To learn more, including locations, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com . For more information on becoming a franchisee, visit https://altitudefranchise.com .

Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Altitude Trampoline Park