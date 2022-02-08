AUSMV BECOMES FIRST INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR IN Atlis Motor Vehicles

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a startup mobility technology company, announced today that Australian vehicle distributor, AUSMV, a subsidiary of Boss Capital Holdings, has become ATLIS's first institutional investor under the entity Boss Global Investments.

Through 2025, AUSMV plans to buy 19,000 ATLIS XT pickups and complete right-hand drive production in Australia for sale in the Oceania and Southeast Asia markets under the ATLIS brand. AUSMV will provide expertise in compliance and certification, as well as support in service and charging infrastructure for the Australian market.

Built on the company's three business units - Energy, XP Platform, and XT Pickup Truck, ATLIS is developing its own electric vehicle battery cells and packs to power 300, 400, and 500-mile range batteries for the ATLIS XP platform and XT pickup truck.

The XT pickup truck, targeted at the work truck market, is being developed to meet the size, refueling, towing and payload capabilities of conventional diesel-powered pickup trucks. The XT will be built on a modular XP platform that enables ATLIS to produce vehicles in other configurations, such as emergency vehicles or delivery vans.

"We've been studying ATLIS for months and have firsthand knowledge of the company's leadership, vision, and expertise in battery, EV, and charging system design and development," said Eddie Kocwa, managing director of the parent company Boss Capital Holdings. "We believe by becoming an institutional investor in ATLIS will help ensure the company's success in bringing this revolutionary technology to global markets."

"AUSMV's investment, combined with the Reg A+ offering that we just launched, are critical milestones in the momentum of Atlis Motor Vehicles," said Mark Hanchett, ATLIS founder and CEO. "Electric vehicle and charging eco system development is capital intensive and to date, we've accomplished an incredible amount solely through crowdfunding. This new investment will help ensure we meet development milestones to get the Atlis XT and battery packs in the hands of eager customers."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

About AUSMV

AUSMV is an Australian Owned and Operated Vehicle Importer and Distributor. They have been involved in remanufacturing LHD Vehicles for the past 10 years and are considered innovators in their field. AUSMV have a future business strategy that firmly embraces Electric Vehicles – specifically large and heavy-duty Pickups. AUSMV will rebrand to AUSEV and will distribute a range of electric vehicles in Australia through its wholly-owned network. AUSMV is part of the Boss Capital Holdings Group. For more information, visit www.bosscap.com.au.

