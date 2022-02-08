CiviCO Accepting Applications for 2022 Governors Fellowship Program

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CiviCO, a nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders, is now accepting applications for its 2022 Governors Fellowship Program. Each year, CiviCO selects 30 mid- to senior-level career executives from across Colorado who demonstrate professional credibility and achievement, are actively engaged in the community through volunteerism or board membership, and maintain a strong standing in the community.

The application period for the Colorado Governors Fellowship program is open now to Colorado residents through March 18, 2022. Apply at https://www.livecivico.org/fellowship-application.

Ryan Heckman, co-chairman of CiviCO, said of the fellowship, "We are seeking diverse change-makers from around Colorado who want to apply their leadership skills to government, public sector initiatives and community engagement."

Since 2016, CiviCO has graduated 122 fellows. "Our Colorado Governors Fellows become better, more informed community leaders, while building valuable relationships with those who currently shape our state. I don't want to name drop, but Coloradans are definitely benefiting from our fellows' contributions every single day," said Heckman.

In partnership with McKinsey Academy and BetterUp, CiviCO provides skills, coaching and knowledge to improve individual leadership ability while inspiring graduates to embrace their roles as community and civic leaders.

The year-long fellowship includes formal instruction by University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs professors, applied case studies, conversations with thought leaders, and access to the governor and his senior staff through meetings and events, with shadow sessions and capstone projects with cabinet-level and senior administration officials. Fellows who complete all requirements of the Colorado Governors Fellowship program will be ceremonially inducted.

Applicants must commit to the 9-month program, which includes sessions with the Governor, shadow meetings with senior administration officials, and the closing capstone project. The program emphasizes the biggest issues and opportunities facing Colorado.

The program begins in September 2022 and ends in May 2023 with a fall retreat. The cost ranges from $4,500 to $7,500 depending on entrepreneur or corporation status. For more information: https://www.livecivico.org/2021-cgfp.

About CiviCO

CiviCO is the premier nonprofit that cultivates civic-minded leaders to improve the state of Colorado through positive actions. To learn how an organization or individual can create positive action for a better Colorado or become a member of the CiviCO community visit www.livecivico.org.

