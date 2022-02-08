Commvault Launches Metallic® Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) Portfolio in Japan The industry's gold standard in DMaaS now available in more than 30 countries worldwide

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud, and Software as a service (SaaS) environments, today announced its award-winning Metallic® portfolio of Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) solutions is now available in Japan. The full suite of Metallic SaaS-delivered data management offerings is now available in more than 30 countries worldwide with comprehensive workload coverage, and unmatched flexibility for performance and scale.

Since its launch in October 2019, Metallic has been implemented by more than 1000 customers globally, offering seamless deployment and managed data protection and rapid recovery, archiving, and compliance measures for a broad set of workloads, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, such as Microsoft 365 and Salesforce, endpoints, and hybrid cloud workloads from VMs to enterprise databases to unstructured data. The use of Metallic in the SaaS model As a SaaS solution, Metallic allows customers to simplify management, reduce TCO, and easily predict future costs.

Metallic SaaS service is running on West Japan region of Microsoft Azure platform

Metallic is a cloud-native solution built leveraging Azure Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and native services. Leveraging Commvault industry-leading technology, alongside the durability and security of Microsoft Azure, backed by more than 3,500 security experts and more than 90 compliance certifications, Metallic delivers peace of mind for customers that their data is protected and recoverable. With multi-layered security, advanced encryption, and zero-trust access controls built-in, Metallic offers a virtually air-gapped service that prevents unwarranted access, preserves and isolates data copies, and enables users to rapidly restore data to drive business continuity and minimize threats.

Price advantage

Because it's a SaaS solution, Metallic reduces reliance on on-premises infrastructure and helps customers save on maintenance and administrative costs, as they move from capex to opex expenditure. Backups for Microsoft 365 (Office 365), Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Salesforce offer unlimited storage capacity and an indefinite data retention period at a base rate. Endpoint backups also offer unlimited storage capacity and a one-year data retention included. For Hybrid Cloud workloads, customers can leverage existing investments, and bring their own cloud or on premises storage, or get up and running quickly with Metallic Cloud Storage Service, with flexible and cost-optimized tiers.

Simple and easy installation and management

By using Metallic it is no longer necessary to build a new backup system as was done in the past, and backup can be started in a few simple steps. Not only is it easily scalable on demand, but backup management for all workloads can be centrally managed from the same web-based console.

Broad coverage across workloads for hybrid cloud and on-premises

Metallic protects remote, on-premises and cloud environments. It supports key workloads for SaaS applications, endpoints, file servers, DB servers, cloud storage, virtual machines, and Kubernetes. In addition to Metallic's cloud storage, you can use your own storage or cloud storage (BYO storage) as the backup destination.

Long-standing alliance with Microsoft

Commvault has a strong partnership with Microsoft, spanning over 20 years. This alliance makes it possible to provide better service to our customers.

Reference price and provision method

Metallic Office 365 Backup Essentials Edition: 1 user monthly fee 540 yen (excluding tax)

Metallic Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365: 1 user monthly fee 540 yen (excluding tax)

Metallic Salesforce Backup: 1 user monthly fee 540 yen (excluding tax)

Metallic Endpoint Backup Essentials Edition: 1 user monthly fee 1,125 yen (excluding tax)

Please contact us for other options.

For more information on Metallic's cloud-native data protection solution, see: https://www.commvault.co.jp/products/metallic/

"We are honored to be able to deploy Metallic in Japan, a growing market with cloud-based SaaS solutions. Customers today demand mitigation of cyberattack risks, rapid recovery and compliance. With Metallic, built on technology from Commvault, an industry leader for over 25 years, we can meet the needs of our customers for enterprise-level, simple and manageable SaaS solutions. Delivering Metallic through our partner network, we will continue to provide enhanced data solutions to Japanese customers." Hidenori Kurahashi, Country Manager at Commvault Systems Japan.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant, and safe from deletion, corruption, and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, Metallic is accelerating customer adoption to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2022 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

