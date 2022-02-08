SC Lottery
Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenue Totaled $375.5 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 324% on an As-Reported Basis and Year-over-Year Growth of 38% on a Pro Forma Basis
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021.  The Company completed the acquisitions of AdColony Holdings AS and Fyber N.V. on April 29 and May 25, 2021, respectively. Specific references made to "pro forma" results in this release provide investors with quarterly results and comparisons as if all acquired businesses were owned for the entirety of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company believes that pro forma results, where applicable, can provide investors with more relevant year-over-year comparisons. The reconciliations between the pro forma and GAAP financial results for the relevant periods are provided in the tables following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Recent Financial Highlights:

  • Fiscal third quarter of 2022 revenue totaled $375.5 million, representing a 324% increase year-over-year on an as-reported basis and a 38% increase year-over-year as compared to the comparable pro forma figure for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022, inclusive of a $18.2 million fair value adjustment to the contingent acquisition-related earn-outs, was $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share, as compared to GAAP net income of $14.5 million, or $0.15 per share for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.  Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $50.9 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $20.0 million, or $0.21 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was $57.0 million, representing growth of 153% as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

"Very few companies can walk and chew gum at the same time," said Bill Stone, CEO. "We made material progress on our integration strategy in the December quarter, while simultaneously delivering record financial results.  Many companies experience difficulties in the present with their execution, because they are overly focused on building the future, or vice versa.  I'm proud of our team's hustle and ability to do both.  Integration for the future and execution in the present are becoming core competencies of Digital Turbine."

"Top-line growth of 324% and 38%, on an as-reported basis and pro forma basis, respectively, is certainly a great result, but I am even more encouraged by the continued operating leverage exhibited by the business model.  Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of more than $57 million during the December quarter increased by 153% on a year-over-year basis, and Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.49 during the December quarter increased by 133% on a year-over-year basis."

Mr. Stone concluded, "Calendar 2021 was a pivotal year for Digital Turbine, during which we strategically re-positioned the Company to leverage its inherent on-device competitive advantages to more effectively capitalize on a significantly expanded market opportunity in calendar 2022 and beyond. We are already seeing both revenue and cost synergies from our acquisitions bearing fruit and it is early days.  Our strategy is winning in the marketplace.  I am grateful for the hard work and shared dedication exhibited by all of Digital Turbine's employees, O&O partners and platform advertisers."

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $375.5 million.  Total "On-Device Media" revenue, which represents revenue derived from the Company's Application Media and Content Media platform products before intercompany eliminations, increased 43% year-over-year to $133.6 million. Before intercompany eliminations, total revenue from our two "In-App Media" segments, which represents revenue derived from the Fyber and AdColony businesses, increased 40% year-over-year on a pro forma basis to $251.7 million.  Fyber contributed $157.4 million during the quarter, while AdColony contributed $94.3 million during the quarter.

GAAP net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022, inclusive of a $18.2 million fair value adjustment to the contingent acquisition-related earn-outs, was $7.1 million, or $0.07 per share, as compared to GAAP net income of $14.5 million, or $0.15 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Non-GAAP adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $50.9 million, or $0.49 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $20.0 million, or $0.21 per share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $57.0 million, representing an increase of 153% year-over-year when compared to Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The reconciliations between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial results for all referenced periods are provided in the tables immediately following the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows below.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 8, 2022, the Company currently expects the following for the full-year fiscal 2022 period:

  • Revenue of between $1.225 billion and $1.240 billion
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA2 of between $195 million and $197 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EPS1 of between $1.66 and $1.68, based on approximately 105 million diluted shares outstanding and an effective tax rate of 20% on non-GAAP net income in the fiscal fourth quarter

It is not reasonably practicable to provide a business outlook for GAAP net income because the Company cannot reasonably estimate the changes in stock-based compensation expense, which is directly impacted by changes in the Company's stock price, any adjustment to the contingent earn-out provisions, which will continue to be adjusted to fair value through the end of the earn-out periods, or other items that are difficult to predict with precision.

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS.  By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets.  For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results and provide operational updates on the business. To participate, interested parties should dial 855-238-2713 in the United States or 412-542-4111 from international locations. A webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.digitalturbine.com/events.

For those who are not able to join the live call, a playback will be available through February 15, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 1972027.

The conference call will discuss forward guidance and other material information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, Digital Turbine uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP adjusted net income and earnings per share ("EPS") and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance, prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures that exclude such items when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations enhance the comparability of results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of financial results. The Company believes non-GAAP measures facilitate management's internal comparison of its financial performance to that of prior periods as well as trend analysis for budgeting and planning purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

1Non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are defined as GAAP net income and EPS adjusted to exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, adjustments in the fair value of earn-out liabilities associated with acquisitions, and transaction-related expenses and compensation costs. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS should not be construed as an alternative to comparable GAAP net income figures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of profitability or performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

2Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is calculated as GAAP net income excluding the following cash and non-cash expenses: net interest income/(expense), adjustments in the fair value of earn-out liabilities associated with acquisitions, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, foreign exchange transaction gains/(losses), and transaction-related expenses and compensation costs. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as an indicator of performance, which is the most comparable measure under GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income and EPS are used by management as internal measures of profitability and performance. They have been included because the Company believes that the measures are used by certain investors to assess the Company's financial performance before non-cash charges and certain costs that the Company does not believe are reflective of its underlying business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact and that concern future results from operations, financial position, economic conditions, product releases and any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events, including financial projections and growth in various products are forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date made and which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may, should one or more of these risks uncertainties or other factors materialize, cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors and risks include:

  • a decline in general economic conditions nationally and internationally
  • decreased market demand for our products and services
  • market acceptance and brand awareness of our products
  • risks associated with indebtedness
  • the ability to comply with financial covenants in outstanding indebtedness
  • the ability to protect our intellectual property rights
  • risks associated with adoption of our platform among existing customers (including the impact of possible delays with major carrier and OEM partners in the roll out for mobile phones deploying our platform)
  • actual mobile device sales and sell-through where our platform is deployed is out of our control
  • risks associated with our ability to manage the business amid the COVID-19 pandemic
  • the impact of COVID-19 on our partners, digital advertising spend and consumer purchase behavior
  • the impact of COVID-19 on our results of operations
  • risks associated with new privacy laws, such as the European Union's GDPR and similar laws which may require changes to our development and user interface for certain functionality of our mobile platform
  • risks associated with the activities of advertisers
  • risks associated with the timing of our platform software pushes to the embedded bases of carrier and OEM partners
  • risks associated with end user take rates of carrier and OEM software pushes which include our platform
  • new customer adoption and time to revenue with new carrier and OEM partners is subject to delays and factors out of our control
  • risks associated with fluctuations in the number of our platform slots across US carrier partners
  • required customization and technical integration which may slow down time to revenue notwithstanding the existence of a distribution agreement
  • risks associated with delays in major mobile phone launches, or the failure of such launches to achieve the scale
  • customer adoption that either we or the market may expect
  • the difficulty of extrapolating monthly demand to quarterly demand
  • the challenges, given the Company's comparatively small size, to expand the combined Company's global reach, accelerate growth and create a scalable, low-capex business model that drives EBITDA (as well as adjusted EBITDA)
  • ability as a smaller company to manage international operations
  • varying and often unpredictable levels of orders; the challenges inherent in technology development necessary to maintain the Company's competitive advantage such as adherence to release schedules and the costs and time required for finalization and gaining market acceptance of new products
  • changes in economic conditions and market demand
  • rapid and complex changes occurring in the mobile marketplace
  • pricing and other activities by competitors
  • technology management risk as the Company needs to adapt to a rapidly developing mobile device marketplace, complex specifications of different carriers and the management of a complex technology platform given the Company's relatively limited resources
  • system security risks and cyberattacks
  • risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of AdColony, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition
  • risks and uncertainties associated with the integration of the acquisition of Fyber, including our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the satisfaction of related earn-out provisions
  • risks associated with the failure or inability to pay the future consideration due in the Fyber acquisition
  • challenges and risks associated with our rapid growth by acquisitions and resulting significant demands on our management and infrastructure
  • challenges and risks associated with our global operations and related business, political, regulatory, operational, financial, and economic risks as a result of our global operations
  • other risks including those described from time to time in Digital Turbine's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Bartholomew
Digital Turbine, Inc.
brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three months ended December 31,



2021


2020

Net revenue


$              375,487


$                88,592

Costs of revenue and operating expenses





License fees and revenue share


267,722


50,144

Other direct costs of revenue


5,125


749

Product development


17,720


5,202

Sales and marketing


15,857


5,219

General and administrative


39,924


6,761

Total costs of revenue and operating expenses


346,348


68,075

Income from operations


29,139


20,517

Interest and other income / (expense), net





Change in fair value of contingent consideration


(18,200)


(4,662)

Interest expense, net


(2,195)


(266)

Foreign exchange transaction gain


2,122


Other expense, net


(86)


(13)

Total interest and other income / (expense), net


(18,359)


(4,941)

Income before income taxes


10,780


15,576

Income tax provision


3,718


1,061

Net income


7,062


14,515

Less: net income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest


48


Net income attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.


7,014


14,515

Other comprehensive loss





Foreign currency translation adjustment


(8,389)


(132)

Comprehensive income / (loss)


(1,327)


14,383

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest


(11)


Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to Digital Turbine, Inc.


$                 (1,316)


$                14,383

Net income per common share





Basic


$                    0.07


$                    0.16

Diluted


$                    0.07


$                    0.15

Weighted-average common shares outstanding





Basic


96,548


89,003

Diluted


103,287


96,976

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)




December 31, 2021


March 31, 2021



(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets





Cash


$             115,046


$               30,778

Restricted cash


394


340

Accounts receivable, net


291,200


61,985

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


21,928


4,282

Total current assets


428,568


97,385

Property and equipment, net


25,862


13,050

Right-of-use assets


16,657


3,495

Intangible assets, net


446,535


53,300

Goodwill


554,975


80,176

Deferred tax assets, net



12,963

Other non-current assets


883


TOTAL ASSETS


$          1,473,480


$             260,369






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable


$             171,562


$               34,953

Accrued license fees and revenue share


111,173


46,196

Accrued compensation


37,106


9,817

Acquisition purchase price liabilities


253,700


Short-term debt


12,501


14,557

Other current liabilities


23,586


5,626

Total current liabilities


609,628


111,149

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs


341,590


Deferred tax liabilities, net


18,856


Other non-current liabilities


17,540


4,108

Total liabilities


987,614


115,257

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock





Series A convertible preferred stock at $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 issued and outstanding (liquidation preference of $1)


100


100

Common stock





$0.0001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 97,471,352 issued and 96,731,227 outstanding at December 31, 2021; 90,685,553 issued and 89,949,847 outstanding at March 31, 2021


10


10

Additional paid-in capital


740,592


373,310

Treasury stock (758,125 shares at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021)


(71)


(71)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(45,051)


(903)

Accumulated deficit


(211,888)


(227,334)

Total stockholders' equity


483,692


145,112

Non-controlling interest


2,174


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$          1,473,480


$             260,369

Digital Turbine, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)




Three months ended December 31,



2021


2020



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income


7,062


14,515

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


15,965


1,821

Non-cash interest expense


202


19

Stock-based compensation expense


5,739


160

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


18,200


4,662

Right-of-use asset


1,319


186

Deferred income taxes


4,621


Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amount capitalized at acquisition



(5,419)

Foreign exchange transaction (gain) / loss


(1,603)


(Increase) / decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable, gross


(42,680)


(13,011)

Allowance for credit losses


443


257

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(843)


61

Other non-current assets


(21)


Increase / (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable


(13,209)


(2,213)

Accrued license fees and revenue share


27,995


13,988

Accrued compensation


12,188


2,804

Other current liabilities


(1,529)


1,268

Other non-current liabilities


1,859


(152)

Net cash provided by operating activities


35,708


18,946






Cash flows from investing activities





Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(136)


Capital expenditures


(5,281)


(2,366)

Net cash used in investing activities


(5,417)


(2,366)






Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings


102,779


Payment for debt issuance costs


(1,056)


Payment of contingent consideration



(7,655)

Payment of deferred business acquisition consideration


(98,175)


Options and warrants exercised


659


2,399

Payment of withholding taxes for net share settlement of equity awards


(7,587)


Repayment of debt obligations


(6,367)


(500)

Net cash used in financing activities


(9,747)


(5,756)






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


(1,321)


(132)






Net change in cash


19,223


10,692






Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period


96,217


32,967






Cash and restricted cash, end of period


$        115,440


$          43,659

PRO FORMA REVENUE

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended December 31,



2021


2020


% Change

On Device Media


$          133,594


$            93,403


43

%

In App Media - AdColony


94,335


73,909


28

%

In App Media - Fyber


157,380


106,361


48

%

Elimination


(9,822)


(2,138)


359

%

Consolidated


$          375,487


$          271,535


38

%

GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)










Three months ended December 31,



2021


2020

Net revenue


$       375,487



$         88,592


Income from operations


29,139



20,517


Add-back items:







Product development


17,720



5,202


Sales and marketing


15,857



5,219


General and administrative


39,924



6,761


Depreciation of software included in other direct costs of revenue


753



748


Non-GAAP gross profit


$       103,393



$         38,447


Non-GAAP gross profit percentage


28

%


43

%















GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)










Three months ended December 31,



2021


2020

Net income


$           7,062



$         14,515


Add-back items:







Stock-based compensation expense


5,739



160


Amortization of intangibles


13,773



670


Change in fair value of contingent consideration


18,200



4,662


Transaction-related expenses and compensation costs


6,167



12


Non-GAAP adjusted net income


$         50,941



$         20,019


Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share


$             0.49



$             0.21


Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted


103,287



96,976


GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Three months ended December 31,



2021


2020

Net income


$              7,062


$            14,515

Add-back items:





Stock-based compensation expense


5,739


160

Amortization of intangibles


13,773


670

Depreciation expense


2,192


1,151

Interest expense, net


2,195


266

Other expense, net


86


13

Change in fair value of contingent consideration


18,200


4,662

Foreign exchange transaction gain


(2,122)


Income tax provision


3,718


1,061

Transaction-related expenses and compensation costs


6,167


12

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA


$            57,010


$            22,510

GAAP CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)








Three months ended December 31,



2021


2020

Net cash provided by operating activities


35,708


18,946

Capital expenditures


(5,281)


(2,366)

Payment of contingent consideration in excess of amount capitalized at acquisition



5,419

Transaction-related expenses and compensation costs


6,167


12

Non-GAAP free cash flow


$           36,594


$           22,011

